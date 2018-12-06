medindia
Celebrate Ramadan with Mouth-watering Recipes

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 12, 2018 at 6:42 PM Diet & Nutrition News
Celebrate this Ramadan, the holy month of Muslim and enjoy this iftar like never before by preparing lip-smacking recipes.
Celebrate Ramadan with Mouth-watering Recipes

Chef Kareem Ali from Le Patio, St. Regis - Al Habtoor City, Dubai and Chef Gregory Bazire from Taj Mahal Tea House, Mumbai, carefully curated two recipes that you can easily whip up at home and keep everyone's taste buds happy.

Arabic Mix Grilled

Ingredients:
  • 80 gram lamb chop
  • 100 gram chicken thigh
  • 100 gram beef cubes
  • 80 gram lamb Mince Kofta
  • 100 gram French Fries
  • 50 gram Mix Pickles
For Marination:
  • 2 tomatoes
  • 2 onions
  • 5 pieces roasted garlic
  • 2 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 3 teaspoon cumin powder
  • 3 teaspoon coriander powder
  • 2 teaspoon lime juice
  • 2 teaspoon vinegar
  • 3 tea spoon salt
  • 3 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 tea spoon harissa paste
Garlic Sauce:
  • ― cup egg white
  • 1 cup corn oil
  • 5 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 5 pieces fresh garlic
  • 3 teaspoon salt
Method: Char Grill tomato, onion and garlic, then blend the grilled items, adding all the ingredients together. Make it to a paste. In a blender put egg white, chopped garlic, and lemon juice together. Gradually add oil and start blending till it gets thicker and fluffier. Add salt and adjust the seasoning as per your taste.
To serve: Serve with french fries, garlic sauce, mix pickles and arabic bread.

Rose Cream Falooda

Ingredients:
  • 20 gram sabja seeds
  • 15ml of your favourite rose syrup
  • 35 gram vermicelli for falooda
  • 50 gram homemade khoya rose ice cream
  • 4 small rose petals
  • 5 gram gulkhand
  • 40 gram Kulfi cream
  • 2 gram dry pomelo dices
  • 2 gram roasted pistachio slivers
  • 2 gram roasted almond slivers
  • few drops of rose syrup
Method: In a margarita glass, pour each of the ingredients listed above according to their quantity.
Khoya Rose Ice Cream
Ingredients:
  • 250 gram fresh cream
  • 250 gram milk
  • 100 gram khoya
  • 200 gram milk maid
  • 15 saffron stems
  • 5 gram pistachio flakes
  • 50 gram rose syrup
Method: Boil milk and cream together. Add powdered khoya and milkmaid and reduce to right consistency. Add the rest of ingredients and keep the mixture in the freezer and mix it every 10 minutes to have a proper consistency. Repeat the process at least 4 times.

Add the ice cream on top of the mixture. Garnish with some rose petals, almond and pistachio slivers and serve chilled.

Source: IANS
