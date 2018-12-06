Celebrate this Ramadan, the holy month of Muslim and enjoy this iftar like never before by preparing lip-smacking recipes.

Celebrate Ramadan with Mouth-watering Recipes

‘Relish flavours of Ramadan with mouth-watering iftar delicacies.’

80 gram lamb chop

100 gram chicken thigh

100 gram beef cubes

80 gram lamb Mince Kofta

100 gram French Fries

50 gram Mix Pickles

2 tomatoes

2 onions

5 pieces roasted garlic

2 tablespoon tomato paste

3 teaspoon cumin powder

3 teaspoon coriander powder

2 teaspoon lime juice

2 teaspoon vinegar

3 tea spoon salt

3 teaspoon pepper

1 tea spoon harissa paste

― cup egg white

1 cup corn oil

5 teaspoon lemon juice

5 pieces fresh garlic

3 teaspoon salt

20 gram sabja seeds

15ml of your favourite rose syrup

35 gram vermicelli for falooda

50 gram homemade khoya rose ice cream

4 small rose petals

5 gram gulkhand

40 gram Kulfi cream

2 gram dry pomelo dices

2 gram roasted pistachio slivers

2 gram roasted almond slivers

few drops of rose syrup

250 gram fresh cream

250 gram milk

100 gram khoya

200 gram milk maid

15 saffron stems

5 gram pistachio flakes

50 gram rose syrup

Chef Kareem Ali from Le Patio, St. Regis - Al Habtoor City, Dubai and Chef Gregory Bazire from Taj Mahal Tea House, Mumbai, carefully curated two recipes that you can easily whip up at home and keep everyone's taste buds happy.Char Grill tomato, onion and garlic, then blend the grilled items, adding all the ingredients together. Make it to a paste. In a blender put egg white, chopped garlic, and lemon juice together. Gradually add oil and start blending till it gets thicker and fluffier. Add salt and adjust the seasoning as per your taste.Serve with french fries, garlic sauce, mix pickles and arabic bread.In a margarita glass, pour each of the ingredients listed above according to their quantity.Boil milk and cream together. Add powdered khoya and milkmaid and reduce to right consistency. Add the rest of ingredients and keep the mixture in the freezer and mix it every 10 minutes to have a proper consistency. Repeat the process at least 4 times.Add the ice cream on top of the mixture. Garnish with some rose petals, almond and pistachio slivers and serve chilled.Source: IANS