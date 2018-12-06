medindia
Vapor Smoke of E-cigarettes are 99 Percent Less Toxic Than Cigarette Smoke

by Rishika Gupta on  June 12, 2018 at 7:06 PM
Vapor smoke associated with myblu pod-system e-cigarette has been found to be less toxic to people, compared to normal cigarette smoke, finds a new study. The level of toxic particles in the e-cigarette smoke has been found to be lesser than 99 percent compared to normal cigarettes. The findings of this study were discussed at the 1st Scientific Summit - Tobacco Harm Reduction: Novel products, Research & Policy conference.
Speaking at the conference, Dr Grant O'Connell, Corporate Affairs Manager at Fontem Ventures, the owner of the e-cigarette brand blu, said "Consistent with emerging clinical data, this study demonstrates that high quality vaping devices and e-liquids offer the potential to substantially reduce exposure to carcinogens and toxicants in smokers who use them as an alternative to cigarettes."

The study entitled "Chemical Composition of myblu Pod-System E-Cigarette Aerosols: A Quantitative Comparison with Conventional Cigarette Smoke" analyzed 51 toxicants of public health interestđ. Only eight were observed at quantifiable levels. These included formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and acrolein - all showing a more than 99% reduction compared to conventional cigarette smoke; manganese and selenium (average 82% reduction vs. cigarette); and NNN, NAT and NNK (more than 99% reduction vs. conventional cigarette).

"Testing of the myblu aerosols indicate low or no detectable levels of the toxicants tested. The total yield was less than one microgram per puff of toxicants tested, which is 99% less than the 381 micrograms per puff quantified and published for cigarette smoke2" said Dr. O'Connell.

Findings from several recent clinical studies* have shown that smokers who have made the switch to e-cigarettes have significantly lower exposure to carcinogens and toxicants found in cigarette smoke, with reductions largely indistinguishable from complete smoking cessation or use of licensed nicotine replacement products.

"It's important that governments and health authorities around the world share this information with smokers seeking to replace conventional cigarettes," said Dr. O'Connell.

Fontem Ventures is planning further studies with the myblu including pre-clinical in vitro studies, clinical biomarker studies, and behavioural and population studies to generate a body of evidence to assess the harm reduction potential of myblu products compared to conventional cigarettes.

Scientists tested the aerosol from two commercially available myblu e-liquids containing 1.6% nicotine, tobacco flavour and 1.6% nicotine, menthol flavour in a myblu pod-system e-cigarette for a total of 51 constituents of public health interest, which included those on the FDA Harmful or Potentially Harmful Constituents (HPHCs) list of chemicals in cigarette smoke it considers cause or could cause harm to smokers, and compared to published data for cigarette smoke.

Source: Eurekalert
More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Smoking among Women Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking 

