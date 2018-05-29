medindia
Delicious Homemade Recipes Using Dry Fruits

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 29, 2018 at 6:20 PM
Dry fruits like walnuts and almonds can add taste and variety to our diet. Try out few delicious recipes using dry fruits.

While Chef Sabyasachi Gorai has given recipes inspired by California walnut, Chef Kunal Kapoor has shared a recipe using almonds and dates:
Delicious Homemade Recipes Using Dry Fruits

Pomegranate glazed chicken with California walnut and pomegranate couscous
Ingredients:
For the chicken:
1 tablespoon sumac
1 large clove of garlic, minced
1 tablespoon olive oil
A pinch of salt and pepper
4 chicken thighs, bone in and skin on
60ml pomegranate molasses
For the couscous:
160 gm couscous
30 ml extra virgin olive oil
20 ml lemon juice
10 ml pomegranate molasses
Small bunch of flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped
Small bunch of mint, roughly chopped
Seeds from half a pomegranate
80 g California walnuts, toasted and roughly chopped
Preparation:
  • Mix together the garlic, sumac and olive oil, season with the salt and pepper and massage into the chicken thighs. Leave to marinate for at least one hour.
  • Once marinated, place the chicken thighs on a barbeque over medium hot coals.
  • After 10 minutes brush the chicken with the 60ml of pomegranate molasses, continue cooking until sticky and glazed on the outside and cooked right through on the inside.
  • Cook the couscous as per the packet instructions. Meanwhile, whisk together the extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice and 10 ml of molasses.
  • Mix into the couscous along with the pomegranate seeds, fresh herbs and walnuts. Serve alongside the chicken.


Eggplant Walnut Appetizer Dip
Ingredients:
1 eggplant
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 cloves garlic
1 cup California walnuts
1/3 cup fresh flat-leaf Italian parsley
Zest of one lemon
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Preparation:
  • Preheat oven to 425 degree Farenheit.
  • Cut the eggplant in half, and brush with olive oil. Place on baking sheet. Make a small packet of aluminium foil to hold the garlic cloves and the remaining oil; place alongside eggplant. Bake for 35 minutes.
  • Place walnuts on another baking sheet. Toast five-10 minutes or until lightly browned.
  • Once the eggplant has finished roasting, allow to cool down a bit, then scoop the flesh of the eggplant from the skin. Discard the skin.
  • Combine walnuts and parsley in food processor; chop.
  • Add lemon zest, lemon juice, honey, roasted eggplant and garlic, and salt and pepper to taste. Blend in the food processor until smooth.
  • Serve with pita bread.


Sweet walnut briouats
Ingredients:
200 gm California walnuts
70 gm sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Zest of an organic orange
250 gm liquid honey
100 ml water
2 tablespoons orange flower water
16 filo pastry sheets
50 gm liquid butter
Preparations:
  • Use a mixer to chop the walnuts finely.
  • Mix with sugar, cinnamon, and orange zest and set aside.
  • For the syrup add honey and water in a pot and bring to a boil. Let simmer for two minutes, remove from heat and let cool. Add the orange flower water once the syrup has cooled.
  • Preheat the oven to 150 degree Celsius (gas: level 1, convection: 130 degree Celsius).
  • Remove the filo pastry sheets from the package, leave them as a stack, and brush each upper one with melted butter. Place the walnut mass along the narrow side of the pastry, leaving two-three cm space in between.
  • Roll up the pastry sheets and fold the ends to prevent the filling from running out. Repeat this step for each pastry sheet.
  • Place the rolls on a baking sheet lined with baking paper and brush with the remaining melted butter.
  • Bake for ca. 25 minutes until they are golden brown. Pour over the warm syrup and serve.


Badam aur khajoor (dates) ka sheera
Ingredients:
― cup almonds (blanched and sliced)
15 nos khajoor
500 ml milk
1 tablespoon ghee
2 tablespoon sooji
100 gms khoya
Method:
  • Deseed the khajoor and using a little milk make a paste out of it.
  • Heat ghee and on slow flame light cook the sooji.
  • Once it turns blonde add milk and cook for three minutes.
  • Add khoya, almonds and khajoor paste and cook till it thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon.
  • Serve hot or cold garnished with almonds.


Source: IANS
Health Benefits of Walnuts

Health Benefits of Walnuts

Walnut, the world's healthiest brain food has unique health benefits ranging from weight management to prevention of various cancers. Nutrition facts are listed.

Almonds for Healthy Daily Life

Almonds for Healthy Daily Life

Almonds are an excellent option for snacking. Just a handful of almonds everyday can improve memory, immune system and nourishes skin and hair.

Walnuts Help Fight Bad Cholesterol

Walnuts Help Fight Bad Cholesterol

Walnut consumption helps ward off bad cholesterol and diseases, claims study.

Go Nuts!!! Eat Almonds for a Healthy Heart

Go Nuts!!! Eat Almonds for a Healthy Heart

A recent meta-analysis reveals that almonds play a major role in heart health and cause a significant reduction in total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing

Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.

Brand-Food Rules for the New Year

Brand-Food Rules for the New Year

With the increasing awareness and emphasis on diet and food, heres a new list of rules. Stick to these for a healthier, happier you.

Fruitarian Diet

Fruitarian Diet

A fruitarian diet is a diet composed of more than 50% fruit. The type of fruitarian diet varies among fruitarians.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

Nails - Health and Disease

Nails - Health and Disease

Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what your nails say about your health.

Papaya

Papaya

Papaya, is not only nutritious, it has numerous medicinal benefits. The leaves, seeds and the milk of the papaya tree are used to cure intestinal problems.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

