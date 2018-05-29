Here’s What You Need to Know While Choosing Perfumes in Summer

The hot and humid weather during summers can leave you sweating more than you would like to be, and if the sweat dries up, you could carry the unpleasant odors whereever you go. To fight off this odor, it is imperative to choose a perfume that suits your skin type and your personality. However, while choosing your scent be sure to test the product outside the store, away from the other scents and from the air conditioning, suggest experts.

Meera Gandhi, founder of fragrance Giving, and Ritika Jatin Ahuja, Chief Operating Officer at Big Boy Toyz, have listed a few tips:



‘This summer pick the right scent that suits your skin and brings out the best in you.’ Lot of us overlook the percentage of pure perfume that is included in the concoction. As the summer months are upon us, it is important to choose a scent that has a higher concentration of pure perfume in order to ensure the scent can brave the heat and humidity as well as prove to be long lasting and effective.

If you prefer lighter tones, you can pick up a flowery scent. You can also pick from the numerous oceanic and mint or 'citrusy' scents. It is perfect for a refreshing and uplifting feel and also helps you pull through humid conditions. If you prefer a darker tone with more earthy notes, you can opt for woody bases like sandalwood.

When choosing a fragrance it is important to sample it outside the store, unaffected by the effect of the store and the air conditioning inside. Walk outside the store, finish some chores and sample it again to be sure of the actual scent.

It is important to check the contents of the perfume, to make sure that the juices and essences are stabilised and not harmful to the skin. The summer heat makes us more susceptible to rashes and other unpleasant conditions due to our increased sensitivity during the time.

Make sure you have compared and sampled different kinds of fragrances and perfumes in order to choose the best one for you. A perfume is an investment that lasts a long time, so make sure you will enjoy smelling like the one you chose all summer long.







