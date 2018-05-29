medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Here’s What You Need to Know While Choosing Perfumes in Summer

by Sushma Rao on  May 29, 2018 at 6:25 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The hot and humid weather during summers can leave you sweating more than you would like to be, and if the sweat dries up, you could carry the unpleasant odors whereever you go. To fight off this odor, it is imperative to choose a perfume that suits your skin type and your personality. However, while choosing your scent be sure to test the product outside the store, away from the other scents and from the air conditioning, suggest experts.
Here’s What You Need to Know While Choosing Perfumes in Summer
Here’s What You Need to Know While Choosing Perfumes in Summer

Meera Gandhi, founder of fragrance Giving, and Ritika Jatin Ahuja, Chief Operating Officer at Big Boy Toyz, have listed a few tips:

  • Lot of us overlook the percentage of pure perfume that is included in the concoction. As the summer months are upon us, it is important to choose a scent that has a higher concentration of pure perfume in order to ensure the scent can brave the heat and humidity as well as prove to be long lasting and effective.
  • If you prefer lighter tones, you can pick up a flowery scent. You can also pick from the numerous oceanic and mint or 'citrusy' scents. It is perfect for a refreshing and uplifting feel and also helps you pull through humid conditions. If you prefer a darker tone with more earthy notes, you can opt for woody bases like sandalwood.
  • When choosing a fragrance it is important to sample it outside the store, unaffected by the effect of the store and the air conditioning inside. Walk outside the store, finish some chores and sample it again to be sure of the actual scent.
  • It is important to check the contents of the perfume, to make sure that the juices and essences are stabilised and not harmful to the skin. The summer heat makes us more susceptible to rashes and other unpleasant conditions due to our increased sensitivity during the time.
  • Make sure you have compared and sampled different kinds of fragrances and perfumes in order to choose the best one for you. A perfume is an investment that lasts a long time, so make sure you will enjoy smelling like the one you chose all summer long.




Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Skin Disorder

Skin Disorder

Skin types can range from oily to dry, extreme dryness accompanied by rashes and itching can often denote the presence of a skin problem or skin disorder.

Foods that are Bad for your Skin

Foods that are Bad for your Skin

Hydration, sebum formation and skin acidity determine the skin condition. Along with aging and environmental factors, diet too influences skin condition.

Foods That Can Make Skin Oily

Foods That Can Make Skin Oily

Wrong food choices and poor skin care contribute to oily skin and acne. Avoiding foods that secrete excess oil and including nutritious food can improve the skin health.

Top Tips for Younger Looking Skin

Top Tips for Younger Looking Skin

Want younger looking skin? Follow these simple steps listed below to naturally reduce the signs of ageing. Read on....

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

More News on:

Beat the heat Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs administered to cure a medical condition can cause fatigue. In such cases, consult a doctor ...

 Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 Lofexidine

Lofexidine

Lofexidine tablets for oral use were approved by FDA in May 2018, for reducing the intensity of ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...