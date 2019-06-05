More years of life can be lost directly during imprisonment (incarceration) than to common health conditions, like heart disease, cancer or injuries, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

High Rates of Indigenous People in Jail: A Health Crisis

‘Over-incarceration of Native people in Canada is a health crisis, causing more years of life to be lost than premature death. The government should address this public health issue by addressing well-documented racism in the Canadian justice system.’

Indigenous people make up a large part of the jail population in Canada."The overincarceration of Indigenous people in Canada needs to be recognized as both fundamentally unfair and a health crisis," says Dr. Davinder Singh."Indigenous people should not be 4 to 26 times more likely to be incarcerated than non-Indigenous people, as it results in more years of life lost directly to incarceration than to common health conditions, like heart disease and cancer."Negative health effects continue after people are released, with a higher risk of death than the average risk of death in the community. This risk is especially high in the first two weeks after discharge, with many deaths occurring through overdose or suicide."If we consider the health and social consequences, from acute to chronic illness, and individual to family to community effects, the cost is crushing, both at a financial level and a human level," says Dr. Singh."The good news is that the issue has been studied numerous times over decades; we just need to act on the recommendations from those reports."The authors call upon the government to address this public health crisis by addressing well-documented racism in the Canadian justice system.Source: Eurekalert