About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Quitting Tobacco can Reduce One-third of Cancer Cases in India

by Hannah Joy on May 31, 2022 at 5:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Quitting Tobacco can Reduce One-third of Cancer Cases in India

World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 every year. Cancer cases are increasing in India and the best way to tackle the issue is to curb tobacco use, said experts.

Tobacco is a prominent cause of heart disease, cardiovascular disease, lung disease and brain stroke.

Oral Cancer

Oral Cancer


Oral cancer is a cancer that develops in any part of the mouth. It is more common in men over 40.
Advertisement


India has the world's highest incidence of tobacco-related cancer.

The number of Indians suffering from cancer is projected to increase to 29.8 million in 2025 from 26.7 million in 2021, revealed a recent report by the Indian Council for Medical Research.
Smoking among Women

Smoking among Women


Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.
Advertisement

According to Dr. Dinesh Pendharkar, Director, Sarvodaya Cancer Center at Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, there are about 15 lakh new cases of cancer in India every year, but 40 per cent of these are caused by tobacco alone.

"If we want to combat the challenge of cancer, our focus should be on radically curbing the consumption of tobacco. This will prevent 5-7 lakh new tobacco-related cases of cancer every year, substantially reducing the cancer burden of the society," he said.

Tobacco contains nicotine and 4,000 other chemicals which cause cancer not only of the mouth and lungs, but also of food pipe, stomach and kidneys. The impact of tobacco on health goes much beyond cancer as it affects every organ of the body.

While there is a marginal decline in the habit of smoking among Indians in recent years due to the stigma and curbs on smoking. However, this has been compensated by people switching from smoking tobacco to chewing tobacco to meet their nicotine addiction, Pendharkar said.

He noted that Indians are more vulnerable to tobacco-related cancers because it is easy to get addicted to tobacco in the country.

"This is due to the widespread habit of chewing paan (betel nut), which quickly escalates to chewing tobacco. While there is a social taboo against smoking at a young age, no such inhibition exists for paan, which leads many youngsters to get addicted to tobacco at an early age," he said.

Experts also stated a surge in types of mouth cancer occurring on the lip, gums, tongue, the inner lining of the cheeks, the roof of the mouth, and floor of the mouth (under the tongue) in India due to tobacco usage. Widespread use of paan masala amongst the youth is also a major reason.

"I am now seeing cancer patients as young as 15-17 years who have been consuming tobacco in some form or the other," Pendharkar said.

"Cases are not just rising in rural areas, but in urban areas as well. Nowadays, there is a shocking trend seen wherein youngsters in the age group of 20-30 are affected with oral cancer," added Dr Suhas Aagre, Oncologist and Hemato-Oncologist at Asian Cancer Institute.

The use of tobacco in various forms such as gutka, zarda, mawa, kharra, khaini, cigarettes, bidi, and hookah is a major cause of tumor development in the oral cavity. It is directly associated with approximately 80 per cent of oral cancers in men and women.

Youngsters are increasingly consuming smokeless tobacco either due to imitation and/or peer pressure. While early detection improves the chances of survival, the treatment includes surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.



Source: IANS
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment

World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment


World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on 31st May to highlight the harmful effects of nicotine and its other products; this year focuses on environmental issues.
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
World No Tobacco Day 2022: Protect the Environment
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Enduring Mystery of Love, and its Magic — Decoded!
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
Sperm Count of Obese Men Can be Increased by Losing Weight
View all
Recommended Reading
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Health Benefits of Dandelion PlantHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Health Hazards of SmokingHealth Hazards of Smoking
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer TreatmentImmune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment
Smoking And CancerSmoking And Cancer
Smoking And TobaccoSmoking And Tobacco
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment 

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Daily Calorie Requirements Blood - Sugar Chart Blood Donation - Recipients Selfie Addiction Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Diaphragmatic Hernia Color Blindness Calculator Iron Intake Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close