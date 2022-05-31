World No Tobacco Day: Do Not Glamorize Tobacco Smoking

World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 every year and on this occasion, let us remember to deglamorize tobacco use, reveal experts.





Tobacco Use: Glamorizing Addiction

A 15-year-old boy recently watched 'KGF: Chapter 2' movie thrice, and under heavy influence of its lead character 'Rocky Bhai', the boy smoked a packet of cigarettes, and fell severely sick, only to be rushed to a hospital for medical attention.