Excess Amounts of CBD Wont Affect Driving, Says Study

Advertisement

Unlike THC, a cannabis component that can induce sedation, euphoria (a 'high') and impairment, CBD does not appear to intoxicate people. Instead, it has been reported to have calming and pain relief effects.Peak concentrations of CBD in a person's blood plasma are usually attained within three to four hours after taking it orally, although individual responses vary.CBD use is increasing in Western nations, with recent University of Sydney research showing that around 55,000 requests to access medicinal CBD have been approved in Australia since 2016. It is most commonly prescribed for pain, sleep disorders and anxiety.Published in the, the study involved 17 participants undertaking simulated driving tasks after consuming either a placebo or 15, 300 or 1500 mg of CBD in oil. These amounts represent frequently consumed dosages: up to 150mg/day over the counter; and up to 1500mg/day for conditions such as epilepsy, pain, sleep disorders and anxiety.First, participants had to try to maintain a safe distance between themselves and a lead vehicle, and then 'drive' along highways and rural roads.They completed the task between 45-75 minutes after taking their assigned treatment, and then again at between 3.5 and four hours after, to cover the range of plasma concentrations at different times. They repeated this under each of the four different treatments.The researchers measured participants' control of the simulated car, tested by how much it weaved or drifted, as well as their cognitive function, subjective experiences, and the CBD concentrations in their plasma.They concluded that no dose of CBD induced feelings of intoxication or appeared to impair either driving or cognitive performance.," Dr McCartney said.A 2020 study, also by the University of Sydney, found very low doses of vaporized ('vaped') CBD - an uncommon method of taking the drug - were driver-safe.Source: Medindia