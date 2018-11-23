medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hypertension News

Pulse Oximeters Capable of Reading BP too

by Hannah Joy on  November 23, 2018 at 12:05 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Pulse oximeters can now measure high blood pressure levels with up to 95 percent accuracy in the near future, reveals a joint research undertaken at Canadian and Chinese health facilities.
Pulse Oximeters Capable of Reading BP too
Pulse Oximeters Capable of Reading BP too

Past studies have explored using oximeters for blood pressure assessment but the study led by The University of British Columbia (UBC) is the first to provide supportive evidence based on actual patient records and the first to examine large sample sizes obtained in two different countries.

"We found that the oximeter, which clips on to a finger or toe to measure heart rate and the amount of oxygen in the blood, can detect normal, elevated or high blood pressure with up to 95 per cent accuracy," said lead researcher Mohamed Elgendi, an adjunct professor of electrical and computer engineering at UBC.

"This suggests that it can, with a few tweaks, do double duty as a BP monitor in the future," he added in a paper described in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, Biosensors, Diagnostics, and Scientific Data.

For their analysis, the UBC team examined oximeter records from 121 patients registered at a hospital in Boston and 219 admitted to a hospital in the Chinese province of Guilin.

They ran the oximeter information through a unique mathematical programme they had developed and found nine electrical signatures, or patterns, that correlated significantly with hypertension.

"The consistent presence of these patterns in data collected from two different countries proves that the pulse oximeter is a reliable tool for hypertension assessment," said Elgendi. "When we added electrocardiogram data to oximeter data, we were able to improve the detection of pre-hypertension".

Elgendi and his team are working on replicating their studies on other groups of patients over the next several months.

They're also refining their algorithm so that it can be used on a larger scale by oximeter manufacturers.

"While the inflatable cuff is easy to use, its accuracy depends on its placement on the arm and the observer's skill," said Elgendi.

Another technique, intra-arterial blood pressure measurement, is highly accurate but invasive, requiring the doctor to insert a needle into an artery, he added.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Benefits of Blood Pressure Tablets on your Health

Hypertension affects about a billion individuals worldwide and is a silent killer. Medication & lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of an effective antihypertensive treatment.

Blood Pressure Cuffs - Are you measuring your Blood Pressure Right?

Your health care provider may use a blood pressure monitor to measure blood pressure or suggest the use of home blood pressure monitor for a better BP control.

Blood Pressure Screening

Hypertension accounts for nearly 6% deaths worldwide.

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure

Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Antioxidants in fruits keep your blood pressure under control.

More News on:

Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure 

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene

Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive