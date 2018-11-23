medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Advanced Therapies for Treating Cutaneous Leishmaniasis

by Ramya Rachamanti on  November 23, 2018 at 11:43 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The number of cases of cutaneous leishmaniasis (CL), one of the common parasitic infection caused by Leishmania, increased dramatically in Syria and adjacent countries due to the conflict-related displacement of Syrians.
Advanced Therapies for Treating Cutaneous Leishmaniasis
Advanced Therapies for Treating Cutaneous Leishmaniasis

A study published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases by Rana El Hajj at the American University of Beirut, Lebanon describes the development of a novel immunomodulatory analog that may be an effective treatment of CL.

Currently used therapies against CL may lead to the partial or complete cure. However, they associate with many limitations, including repetitive painful injections, lack of availability, expensive cost, and the emergence of resistant strains. Furthermore, their efficacy remains hindered by the patient's age and immune system.

Researchers investigated the pre-clinical efficacy of an immunomodulatory drug, Imiquimod and one of its analogs, EAPB0503 on two strains (Leishmania major and Leishmania tropica) causing CL in the Middle East Area.

They also tested these drugs on freshly isolated parasites from patients' biopsies and proved their leishmanicidal potency.

According to the authors, "Our findings establish Imiquimod as a strong candidate for treating L. tropica and show the higher potency of its analog EAPB0503 against CL". Their research is a promising advancement for the development of effective therapies for CL.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Leishmaniasis

Leishmaniasis (Kala-azar) refers to the spectrum of infectious disease produced by species of the Leishmania parasite. The parasites spread by the bite of infected sand flies.

More News on:

Leishmaniasis 

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Benefits of Good Dental Hygiene

Raga Therapy for Healing Mind and Body

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive