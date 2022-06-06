Psychotherapy Ineffective for Medicated Patients With Depression

Advertisement

Around a third of severe depression, sufferers don't respond well to therapy; they are 'treatment resistant', meaning that clinicians need to look for ways to improve current treatments.The new study performed on European patients with major depression treated under real-world conditions has found that around 1 in 3 patients treated with antidepressant medication also receive psychotherapy - non-pharmacological treatment, where patients discuss their condition with a qualified doctor or therapist.Around ¾ of these patients treated with both, antidepressant medication and psychotherapy, underwent Cognitive Behavioural Therapy.Clinicians from the European Group for the Study of Resistant Depression, based in Austria, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Greece, France, Israel, and Switzerland, studied the effects of combined treatment in 1279 severely depressed adult patients.These patients had been treated appropriately with antidepressant medication. 31.2% of those had gone on to receive additional psychotherapy. Those receiving additional psychotherapy tended to be younger, more highly educated, more often employed, and with a lower suicide risk than those treated exclusively with antidepressant medications.They also experienced an earlier onset of severe depression, more migraines, and asthma, and received lower daily doses of antidepressants than those treated exclusively with antidepressants.The severity of depression in each patient was measured using the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression, and the Montgomery and Åsberg Depression Rating Scale.The researchers found that the use of additional psychotherapy did not lead to better treatment outcomes.."."In follow-up work, 292 depressed patients receiving Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, which is the recommended psychotherapeutic strategy in severe depression, were compared to 107 patients treated with other psychotherapeutic techniques such as psychoanalytic psychotherapy or systemic psychotherapy. The researchers found that there was no difference in treatment outcome.."Source: Medindia