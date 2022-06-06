About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Drug Combination Shows Promise in Treating Pancreatic Tumors

by Angela Mohan on June 6, 2022 at 11:15 AM
Patients treated with a combination of capecitabine and temozolomide had longer progression-free survival rates than those treated with temozolomide alone, as per the new study, which will be presented at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

"This combination of drugs yielded the longest progression-free survival rates and highest response rates that have been seen in any study of this type for patients with pancreatic NETs," said Pamela Kunz, associate professor of internal medicine at Yale School of Medicine, and principal investigator of the clinical trial.

This was a randomized, phase 2 clinical trial that compared the effects of temozolomide alone with those of temozolomide in combination with capecitabine. It included 144 patients.

Combination of capecitabine and temozolomide produced longer progression-free survival rates, higher response rates, and longer overall survival rates than temozolomide alone

.
In addition, deficiency of the DNA repair enzyme methylguanine methyltransferase (MGMT) in the tumor tissue, was found to be associated with increased responses.

"This clinical trial is practice-changing and the combination of capecitabine and temozolomide should be included as a standard treatment option for patients with advanced pancreatic NETs," said Kunz.

"In addition, MGMT testing can be considered for select patients receiving temozolomide for whom the response is a primary goal of treatment. However, testing is not recommended for routine use as confirmatory studies are needed."

The findings are part of the ECOG-ACRIN E2211 trial, conducted through the National Cancer Institute and the National Clinical Trial Network.



Source: Medindia
