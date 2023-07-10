Promise of Pyrvinium, the antihelminthic Drug in Stomach Cancer Prevention

Advertisement

Targeting Stem Cells and Dysplastic Features with Dual MEK/ERK and STAT3 Suppression in Gastric Carcinogenesis - (https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0016508523050758)

Pyrvinium has been used for over 70 years for intestinal pinworms and has a known safety profile. Recent preclinical studies have reported that the drug can also impede the growth of colorectal, breast, lung, liver and pancreas cancers by inhibiting crucial signaling pathways. Choi's lab, however, is the first to identify the specific dysplastic stem cells that are a key source of clonal evolution of dysplasia to gastric cancer.In this latest study, the researchers revealed through scRNA-seq data analyses that pyrvinium targeted the CD133+/CD166+ stem cell populations as well as proliferating cells in dysplastic organoids. The drug also inhibited metaplasia progression to dysplasia and promoted the regeneration of normal gastric mucosa by contributing to an anti-inflammatory microenvironment. This effect suggests a lower likelihood of potential adverse effects on tissue regeneration."With the pyrvinium's possible advantages including its well-characterized lack of side effects, a next step to move forward would be an early phase trial of pyrvinium to reverse the metaplastic gastric mucosa in patients with high-risk precancer with a clinical research group," Choi said.The study's lead authors are Hyesung Kim, PhD, and Bogun Jang, MD, PhD. Other Vanderbilt authors of the study are Changqing Zhang, BS; Brianna Caldwell, BS, MBA; and James Goldenring, PhD, MD. Other collaborators are scientists from Seoul National University College of Medicine.Source: Eurekalert