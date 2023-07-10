How Pregnancy 'Rewires' the Mind for Motherhood?

Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute have demonstrated that pregnancy hormones cause a rewiring of the brain in mice, priming them for motherhood. Their study, released today in the journal Science, reveals that estrogen and progesterone impact a specific group of brain neurons, activating parental instincts even prior to the birth of offspring. These modifications led to heightened and more discriminating reactions towards pups. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
It is well known that while virgin female rodents do not show much interaction with pups, mothers spend most of their time looking after young. It was thought that hormones released when giving birth are most crucial for this onset of maternal behavior.
But earlier research also showed that rats who have given birth by Cesarean section, and virgin mice exposed to pregnancy hormones, still display this maternal behavior, suggesting that hormone changes already during pregnancy may be more important.
Brain recordings showed that estrogen simultaneously reduced the baseline activity of these neurons and made them more excitable, whereas progesterone rewired their inputs, by recruiting more synapses (sites of communication between neurons).
Making these neurons insensitive to hormones completely removed the onset of parental behavior during pregnancy. Mice failed to show parental behavior even after giving birth, suggesting there is a critical period during pregnancy when these hormones take effect.
While some of these changes lasted for at least a month after giving birth, others seem to be permanent, suggesting pregnancy can lead to long-term rewiring of the female brain.
Jonny Kohl, Group Leader of the State-Dependent Neural Processing Laboratory at the Crick, said: "We know that the female body changes during pregnancy to prepare for bringing up young. One example is the production of milk, which starts long before giving birth. Our research shows that such preparations are taking place in the brain, too.
"We think that these changes, often referred to as 'baby brain', cause a change in priority - virgin mice focus on mating, so don't need to respond to other females' pups, whereas mothers need to perform robust parental behavior to ensure pup survival. What's fascinating is that this switch doesn't happen at birth - the brain is preparing much earlier for this big life change."
Rachida Ammari, postdoctoral fellow at the Crick, and first author along with PhD student Francesco Monaca, said: "We've demonstrated that there's a window of plasticity in the brain to prepare for future behavioral challenges. These neurons receive a large number of inputs from elsewhere in the brain, so now we're hoping to understand where this new information comes from."
The researchers believe the brain may also be rewired in a similar way during pregnancy in humans, as the same hormonal changes are expected to impact the same areas of the brain. This could influence parental behavior alongside environmental and social cues.
