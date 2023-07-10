About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Pregnancy 'Rewires' the Mind for Motherhood?

by Colleen Fleiss on October 7, 2023 at 10:39 PM
How Pregnancy 'Rewires' the Mind for Motherhood?

Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute have demonstrated that pregnancy hormones cause a rewiring of the brain in mice, priming them for motherhood. Their study, released today in the journal Science, reveals that estrogen and progesterone impact a specific group of brain neurons, activating parental instincts even prior to the birth of offspring. These modifications led to heightened and more discriminating reactions towards pups. (1 Trusted Source
Hormone-mediated neural remodeling orchestrates parenting onset during pregnancy

Go to source)

It is well known that while virgin female rodents do not show much interaction with pups, mothers spend most of their time looking after young. It was thought that hormones released when giving birth are most crucial for this onset of maternal behavior.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy


Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.
Advertisement


But earlier research also showed that rats who have given birth by Cesarean section, and virgin mice exposed to pregnancy hormones, still display this maternal behavior, suggesting that hormone changes already during pregnancy may be more important.

In the current study, the researchers found that female mice indeed showed increased parental behavior during late pregnancy, and that exposure to pups wasn't necessary for this change in behavior.
Quiz on Pregnancy Exercises

Quiz on Pregnancy Exercises


Exercises during pregnancy have a beneficial effect on the mother and the baby. Test your knowledge on pregnancy exercises by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

Brain recordings showed that estrogen simultaneously reduced the baseline activity of these neurons and made them more excitable, whereas progesterone rewired their inputs, by recruiting more synapses (sites of communication between neurons).

Making these neurons insensitive to hormones completely removed the onset of parental behavior during pregnancy. Mice failed to show parental behavior even after giving birth, suggesting there is a critical period during pregnancy when these hormones take effect.

While some of these changes lasted for at least a month after giving birth, others seem to be permanent, suggesting pregnancy can lead to long-term rewiring of the female brain.

Jonny Kohl, Group Leader of the State-Dependent Neural Processing Laboratory at the Crick, said: "We know that the female body changes during pregnancy to prepare for bringing up young. One example is the production of milk, which starts long before giving birth. Our research shows that such preparations are taking place in the brain, too.

"We think that these changes, often referred to as 'baby brain', cause a change in priority - virgin mice focus on mating, so don't need to respond to other females' pups, whereas mothers need to perform robust parental behavior to ensure pup survival. What's fascinating is that this switch doesn't happen at birth - the brain is preparing much earlier for this big life change."

Rachida Ammari, postdoctoral fellow at the Crick, and first author along with PhD student Francesco Monaca, said: "We've demonstrated that there's a window of plasticity in the brain to prepare for future behavioral challenges. These neurons receive a large number of inputs from elsewhere in the brain, so now we're hoping to understand where this new information comes from."

The researchers believe the brain may also be rewired in a similar way during pregnancy in humans, as the same hormonal changes are expected to impact the same areas of the brain. This could influence parental behavior alongside environmental and social cues.

Reference :
  1. Hormone-mediated neural remodeling orchestrates parenting onset during pregnancy - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adi0576)
Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Multiple Pregnancy Calculator

Multiple Pregnancy Calculator


Multiple Pregnancy Calculator assesses your pregnancy symptoms and finds if you are pregnant with twins or triplets or more. Multiple Pregnancy Calculator offers tips for pregnant women.
Advertisement

Top 7 Fruits to Eat During Pregnancy

Top 7 Fruits to Eat During Pregnancy


Make it a habit to incorporate at least 2 serving of fruits every day during pregnancy to reap the numerous and delicious benefits that they offer!
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

AIDS and Pregnancy

AIDS and Pregnancy

The Acquired immune deficiency syndrome is brought about by the deadly human immunodeficiency virus. In the ...
Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech ...
Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help ...
Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the ...
Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

Pregnancy and Antenatal Care

What is Antenatal care and its importance during pregnancy for mother and baby, with details on the medical ...
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the ...
Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first ...

Latest Women Health News

Accelerated Placental Growth Tied to Higher Preeclampsia Risk

Accelerated Placental Growth Tied to Higher Preeclampsia Risk

An increased placental growth appears to boost the mother's susceptibility to pre-eclampsia, high blood pressure during pregnancy.
Menstrual Cups: A Cost-Effective, and User-Friendly Option

Menstrual Cups: A Cost-Effective, and User-Friendly Option

The Army Hospital (R and R) Delhi Cantt hosted 'Mahawari Mein Swachchta,' a menstrual health awareness program.
Cannabis as a Potential Solution for Menopause Symptom Management

Cannabis as a Potential Solution for Menopause Symptom Management

Cannabis is marketed to women for managing menopause symptoms, and this shows midlife women are using it for menopause and related issues.
Reduced Sleep & Activity During Pregnancy Linked to Premature Birth Risk

Reduced Sleep & Activity During Pregnancy Linked to Premature Birth Risk

A higher risk of preterm birth was found to be associated with inadequate sleep and lower physical activity during pregnancy.
Birth Control Pill Pause-Period Steers Mood Dips in Women

Birth Control Pill Pause-Period Steers Mood Dips in Women

During the 7 pill-free days in contraception, women experience anxiety and mental issues similar to menstrual mood swings.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

How Pregnancy 'Rewires' the Mind for Motherhood? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests