About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Chromosomes Shed Light on Severe COVID-19 in Men

by Colleen Fleiss on October 7, 2023 at 10:49 PM
Chromosomes Shed Light on Severe COVID-19 in Men

The XY chromosomes might explain why males globally displayed a higher likelihood of COVID-19 hospitalization, ICU admission, or mortality, despite similar infection rates among genders. (1 Trusted Source
Inhalation of ACE2 as a therapeutic target on sex-bias differences in SARS-CoV-2 infection and variant of concern

Go to source)

The pre-clinical research, published in the journal iScience, has yet to be replicated in humans, but points to the ACE2 protein as a key contributor to differences in COVID-19 outcomes between males and females. "COVID-19 severity and mortality are much higher in males than in females, but the reasons for this remain poorly understood," said Haibo Zhang, a staff scientist at St. Michael's Hospital, and a Professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine, and physiology at the University of Toronto.

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase


Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
Advertisement


Located on the cell's outer surface, ACE2 plays an important role in controlling blood pressure and inflammation and protecting organs from damage caused by excess inflammation. During a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the coronavirus spike protein locks on to ACE2 to enter the cell. The gene encoding the ACE2 protein is located on the X chromosome, which means that females have two copies of the gene and males only have one.

How Genetic Variations and Hormone Signaling Impact COVID-19 Outcomes

In times of health, the extra copy of the gene for ACE2 doesn't appear to make a difference - Zhang and his team found similar levels of ACE2 protein in healthy males and females. Following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, however, they observed a dramatic decrease in ACE2 in males while levels remained consistent in females, suggesting that the additional copy of the ACE2 gene on the X chromosome is helping to compensate and maintain high protein levels in females, the study showed. The changes in ACE2 levels were also correlated with a drop in estrogen hormone signalling in males, which could also contribute to the sex-specific differences in COVID-19 outcomes.

To test whether low levels of ACE2 were responsible for the more severe outcomes seen in males with COVID-19, the researchers devised a therapeutic approach using an inhaler to deliver lab-made ACE2 proteins directly into the lungs. Males who received a daily puff of ACE2 after SARS-CoV-2 infection had less virus in their lungs, less lung injury and higher levels of estrogen signalling. Together, these results paint a clearer picture of how the extra copy of the ACE2 gene and higher estrogen levels in females work together to protect them from experiencing more severe COVID-19, the team said.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Advertisement

"A common misconception is that an increased presence of ACE2 receptors would result in a higher infection rate," Zhang said. "However, the enhanced activation of ACE2 in females actually serves as a compensatory mechanism during infection that's aimed at safeguarding the lungs and other vital organs from potential damage."

As a result, there is not enough of the protein to fulfil its usual functions of tamping down inflammation and preventing organ damage. The extra dose of ACE2 delivered by inhaler serves as a decoy to glom onto the coronavirus, thereby preventing it from entering cells while also keeping the native ACE2 proteins free to exert protective effects.

Reference :
  1. Inhalation of ACE2 as a therapeutic target on sex-bias differences in SARS-CoV-2 infection and variant of concern - (https://www.cell.com/iscience/fulltext/S2589-0042(23)01547-X)
Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Novel Trivalent Vaccine Candidate Targets Measles, Mumps, and COVID-19

Novel Trivalent Vaccine Candidate Targets Measles, Mumps, and COVID-19


Modified measles and mumps viruses may serve as a platform for developing a trivalent COVID-19 vaccine, inducing immunity to various SARS-CoV-2 variant strains.
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause ...
COVID in Children

COVID in Children

Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in ...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women

The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and ...
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times

Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being can help ...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake

COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with ...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression

Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage ...
Metabolic Defects

Metabolic Defects

Metabolism is the sum total of all chemical and physical changes that take place in any organism that enables ...
Triple X Syndrome

Triple X Syndrome

Triple X syndrome is a genetic disorder seen in females characterized by the presence of an extra X ...

Latest Coronavirus News

Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Surge

Singapore Faces New COVID-19 Surge

Singapore is seeing a fresh Covid-19 infection wave, with estimated daily cases rising from about 1,000 three weeks ago to 2,000 in the past two weeks, according to a media report.
Long COVID Vs Acute Respiratory Infections: Analyzing 'Long Colds'

Long COVID Vs Acute Respiratory Infections: Analyzing 'Long Colds'

The 'long colds' that develop after acute respiratory infections resemble the 'long colds' caused by COVID-19 infection in length and intensity.
Does COVID-19 Infection & Vaccination Amplify Migraines?

Does COVID-19 Infection & Vaccination Amplify Migraines?

The severity of migraines is barely impacted by COVID-19 infection and vaccination.
Eating Disorders Surge During COVID-19 Pandemic Among Adolescents & Adults

Eating Disorders Surge During COVID-19 Pandemic Among Adolescents & Adults

Adolescents had a greater rate of hospital admissions for eating disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic than young and older adults.
Nobel Prize in Medicine 2023 Recognizes mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination Advancement

Nobel Prize in Medicine 2023 Recognizes mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination Advancement

The groundbreaking research honored with the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has profoundly transformed our understanding of how mRNA engages with our immune system.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Chromosomes Shed Light on Severe COVID-19 in Men Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests