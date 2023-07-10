Chromosomes Shed Light on Severe COVID-19 in Men

The XY chromosomes might explain why males globally displayed a higher likelihood of COVID-19 hospitalization, ICU admission, or mortality, despite similar infection rates among genders. ( 1 ✔ ✔Trusted Source Inhalation of ACE2 as a therapeutic target on sex-bias differences in SARS-CoV-2 infection and variant of concern Go to source ) The pre-clinical research, published in the journal iScience, has yet to be replicated in humans, but points to the ACE2 protein as a key contributor to differences in COVID-19 outcomes between males and females. "COVID-19 severity and mortality are much higher in males than in females, but the reasons for this remain poorly understood," said Haibo Zhang, a staff scientist at St. Michael's Hospital, and a Professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine, and physiology at the University of Toronto.

How Genetic Variations and Hormone Signaling Impact COVID-19 Outcomes

To test whether low levels of ACE2 were responsible for the more severe outcomes seen in males with COVID-19, the researchers devised a therapeutic approach using an inhaler to deliver lab-made ACE2 proteins directly into the lungs. Males who received a daily puff of ACE2 after SARS-CoV-2 infection had less virus in their lungs, less lung injury and higher levels of estrogen signalling. Together, these results paint a clearer picture of how the extra copy of the ACE2 gene and higher estrogen levels in females work together to protect them from experiencing more severe COVID-19, the team said.

"A common misconception is that an increased presence of ACE2 receptors would result in a higher infection rate," Zhang said. "However, the enhanced activation of ACE2 in females actually serves as a compensatory mechanism during infection that's aimed at safeguarding the lungs and other vital organs from potential damage."



As a result, there is not enough of the protein to fulfil its usual functions of tamping down inflammation and preventing organ damage. The extra dose of ACE2 delivered by inhaler serves as a decoy to glom onto the coronavirus, thereby preventing it from entering cells while also keeping the native ACE2 proteins free to exert protective effects.



Reference : Inhalation of ACE2 as a therapeutic target on sex-bias differences in SARS-CoV-2 infection and variant of concern - (https://www.cell.com/iscience/fulltext/S2589-0042(23)01547-X)

Located on the cell's outer surface, ACE2 plays an important role in controlling blood pressure and inflammation and protecting organs from damage caused by excess inflammation. During a SARS-CoV-2 infection, the coronavirus spike protein locks on to ACE2 to enter the cell. The gene encoding the ACE2 protein is located on the X chromosome, which means that females have two copies of the gene and males only have one.In times of health, the extra copy of the gene for ACE2 doesn't appear to make a difference - Zhang and his team found similar levels of ACE2 protein in healthy males and females. Following a SARS-CoV-2 infection, however, they observed a dramatic decrease in ACE2 in males while levels remained consistent in females, suggesting that the additional copy of the ACE2 gene on the X chromosome is helping to compensate and maintain high protein levels in females, the study showed. The changes in ACE2 levels were also correlated with a drop in estrogen hormone signalling in males, which could also contribute to the sex-specific differences in COVID-19 outcomes.