Novel Trivalent Vaccine Candidate Targets Measles, Mumps, and COVID-19

by Colleen Fleiss on October 7, 2023 at 10:35 PM
Researchers have announced a novel nasal MMS vaccine candidate, targeting Measles, Mumps, and SARS-CoV-2, which offers comprehensive and enduring defense against COVID-19 infection. The findings are published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. (1 Trusted Source
A next-generation intranasal trivalent MMS vaccine induces durable and broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Go to source)

In two rodent models, the intranasal vaccine triggered a strong neutralizing antibody response plus protection in mucosal areas lining the nose and lungs, and prevented disease symptoms such as weight loss and tissue damage, said the team from the Ohio State University in the US. In hamsters, antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 induced by the MMS vaccine lasted at least four months without any sign of decline.

Measles

Measles


Measles is a viral infection with symptoms of fever,and rashes. Measles is prevented by vaccination and staying away from the infected individuals.
It also protected against the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 virus and two variants: Delta, which was associated with more severe disease, and Omicron BA.1, which spread much faster. "The beauty here is we already know the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) is used in children, so we're building on a 50-year safety record," said Jianrong Li, Professor of virology in Ohio State's Department of Veterinary Biosciences and Infectious Diseases Institute. "We inserted three different spikes that allow broad neutralizing antibodies to protect against the different variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2. It's quite promising, and would be a fantastic new type of vaccine to prevent COVID-19," Li added.

In addition to the promising platform and the bonus mucosal protection that comes with intranasal delivery, the technique used to create the coronavirus antigens that stimulate immunity contributes to the vaccine candidate's effectiveness, Li said. Using one measles strain and two mumps strains, the team inserted the antigens in the same location in each platform virus's genome to enable expression of the optimal amount of spike protein and robust replication of the platform viruses -- both actions needed to trigger a strong immune response.
Mumps

Mumps


Mumps is a contagious viral infection that typically causes a painful swelling of one or more of the salivary gland. Mumps most commonly occurs in children aged 2-12 years who have not been vaccinated against the disease. However, it can occur at any age. It was a common childhood disease before the development of the mumps vaccine (MMR vaccine).
Tests in mice used to model an immune response showed intranasal delivery of the MMS vaccine generated neutralizing antibodies in the bloodstream against the three variants as well as specialized antibodies called IgA on mucosal surfaces of the airways and tissue-resident T cells in lungs that help boost clearance of viral particles.

"These are two main advantages of intranasal vaccines: generating IgA in the nose and lung to prevent the virus from travelling to other organs or the blood, and producing tissue-resident T cells in the lung to rapidly mount an effective immune response to previously encountered pathogens, in this case SARS-CoV-2," Li said. "The mRNA vaccines injected intramuscularly primarily generate antibodies in the bloodstream, but do not produce these types of added protection for the lungs."

Reference :
  1. A next-generation intranasal trivalent MMS vaccine induces durable and broad protection against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern - (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2220403120)
Source: IANS
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Immunization

Immunization


Protect your child from various deadly diseases by giving the vaccinations at the right age. This tool helps you schedule the vaccinations of your child.
