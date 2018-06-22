medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Probiotics May Prevent Osteoporosis in Older Women

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 22, 2018 at 11:02 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Probiotics can reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures in older women, reports a new study.
Probiotics May Prevent Osteoporosis in Older Women
Probiotics May Prevent Osteoporosis in Older Women

For the first time in the world, researchers at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, have demonstrated that probiotics, dietary supplements with health-promoting bacteria, can be used to affect the human skeleton. Among older women who received probiotics, bone loss was halved compared to women who received only a placebo. The research opens the door to a new way to prevent fractures among the elderly.

Brittleness of the bones, or osteoporosis, is characterized by porous and weak bones, which can cause them to break even when subjected to low loads, such as a fall from standing height. The proportion of the population with osteoporosis increases with age, and a majority of women over 80 years of age have the disease.

"Today there are effective medications administered to treat osteoporosis, but because bone fragility is rarely detected before the first fracture, there is a pressing need for preventive treatments," says Mattias Lorentzon, who is a chief physician and professor of geriatrics at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg.

This is the first time that researchers have shown that it is possible to cut age-related bone loss in elderly women in half if they receive health-promoting bacteria, known as probiotics.

Double-blind, Randomized Study

The study was conducted at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Mölndal, Sweden, and its results of the study are published in the Journal of Internal Medicine. Ninety elderly women, 76 years old on average, ingested a powder that contained either health-promoting bacteria or a placebo every day for a whole year. A random method determined which women received the active treatment with the Lactobacillus reuteri 6475 bacteria and which received powder without bacteria. Neither the researchers nor the women knew who received the active powder during the study.

"When we finished the study after a year, we measured the women's bone loss in their lower legs with a CT scan and compared it with the measurements we made when the study began. The women who received the powder with active bacteria had lost only half as much bone in the skeleton compared with those who received inactive powders," says Anna Nilsson, a chief physician and associate professor at Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg.

"Another positive outcome from the study was that the treatment was well tolerated and did not produce more side effects than those experienced by women who received the placebo."

A Paradigm Shift Research has shown that intestinal bacteria affect the skeleton in mice, but this is the first study in which probiotics were used to reduce bone loss in older people. The discovery could have important implications in the future: "Older women are the group in society most at risk of osteoporosis and fractures. The fact that we have been able to show that treatment with probiotics can affect bone loss represents a paradigm shift. Treatment with probiotics can be an effective and safe way to prevent the onset of osteoporosis in many older people in the future," says Mattias Lorentzon.

Lactobacillus reuteri 6475 is a bacterium believed to have multiple health-promoting properties, and similar bacteria are already used in a variety of supplements on the market. The bacterium is naturally found in the human gastrointestinal tract. Bacteria in the stomach and intestine have received considerable attention in recent years because there is evidence that the composition of our bacterial flora is associated with diseases such as diabetes and obesity. The mechanisms, that is, the ways that the bacteria produce different effects in the body, are not yet clearly understood.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the "good bacteria" in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Health Benefits of Probiotic Yogurt Diet

Health Benefits of Probiotic Yogurt Diet

Probiotic yogurt adds bountiful of beneficial bacteria to the intestinal tract which prove to be effective in aiding digestive problems.

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis is a bone disease that leads to an increased risk of fractures. The bone mass is reduced and the bones are porous, thereby resulting in weakness of the skeletal system of the body.

Probiotics May Not Reduce Anxiety

Probiotics May Not Reduce Anxiety

Probiotics may not reduce the symptoms of anxiety in humans. Eating yogurt rich in probiotics may be good for your digestive system but not as a potential therapy for anxiety.

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises

Understanding the basics about our back and our posture is very important in preventing back pain and improving workplace productivity.

Colle’s Fracture

Colle’s Fracture

Colles fracture or broken wrist is a wrist fracture, which occurs within an inch of the wrist joint. Colles fracture involves the forearm bone’s distal end of the radius.

Fracture

Fracture

A fracture is a condition where the continuity of the bone is lost. Majority of bone fractures occur because of high force impact or stress on a bone.

Kyphosis

Kyphosis

Kyphosis is a spinal disorder, which is derived from Greek word – 'kyphos' which means bowed or bent. Spinal curve of the backbone in the upper back causes bowing of the backbone. It also affects the lower back.

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis

Rickets

Rickets

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about Rickets

Screening for Osteoporosis

Screening for Osteoporosis

The risk of suffering from osteoporotic fractures is 30-50% in women and 15 to 30% in men. Osteoporosis screening is currently recommended for women only.

More News on:

Fracture Rickets Osteoporosis Lifestyle And Osteoporosis Kyphosis Colle’s Fracture Fracture Neck of Femur Back Pain at Workplace: Prevention and Exercises Screening for Osteoporosis Probiotics - Support System for the Gut 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström syndrome, a rare genetic disorder due to ALMS1 mutations, occurs in the first year of ...

 Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate was approved by FDA recently to use as an oral suspension for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...