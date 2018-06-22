medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Nearly 51 Percent Indians Eat Potatoes Every Day

by Hannah Joy on  June 22, 2018 at 10:42 AM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Potatoes are included in every Indians meal. An Indian household is incomplete without the potato. A survey shows that about 51 percent of Indians eat potatoes every day.
Nearly 51 Percent Indians Eat Potatoes Every Day
Nearly 51 Percent Indians Eat Potatoes Every Day

To decode India's affinity for the vegetable, Taco Bell that has conceptualized and introduced an all new potato taco to their menu named The Crispy Potaco with the aim to #MakePotatoGreat, and Food Talk India conducted a survey across New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Hyderabad.

The survey focused on evaluating how often Indians eat potatoes and measured their love for the vegetable and the findings revealed that 65 percent of the people surveyed feel 'super' love for the potato, said a statement.

Conducted among 15-40 year olds across cities, the survey found that almost 51 percent people eat potatoes every day.

In fact, 73 percent respondents said they loved potatoes the most when fried and marked their love for potatoes as 5 on a scale of 1-5 (0 being hate and 5 being super love).

An interesting aspect around the potato love also emerged from the survey.

Respondents to the survey felt that the potato is one of the most versatile vegetables and yet doesn't get due credit, thus creating a need for making potato great amongst the Indian consumers by giving the much-loved vegetable its own identity, after years of starring as the sidekick in most meals.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Related Links

Yummy Sweet Potatoes

Yummy Sweet Potatoes

One medium sized sweet potato contains about 7 grams of fiber and adds a wonderful starchy component to your food. This tuber contains flavonoids and antioxidants that are essential for optimal health.

Can Potatoes be the Trick Behind Weight Loss and Food Addiction?

Can Potatoes be the Trick Behind Weight Loss and Food Addiction?

A food addicted man has vowed that he will eat nothing but potatoes for an entire year to shed the kilos.

Ketchup, Avocado, Potatoes: Some New Ingredients Used In Baking Cakes

Ketchup, Avocado, Potatoes: Some New Ingredients Used In Baking Cakes

We start picturing chocolate, butter, dry fruits and something sweet when we think of cakes.

More News on:

Yummy Sweet Potatoes 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström syndrome, a rare genetic disorder due to ALMS1 mutations, occurs in the first year of ...

 Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate was approved by FDA recently to use as an oral suspension for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...