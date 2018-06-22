medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

How Do Men Cope With a Friend or Family Member’s Suicide?

by Rishika Gupta on  June 22, 2018 at 11:31 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Men tend to respond to grief associated with suicides differently, this mourning process has been found to be emotionally challenging for them because of some inherent masculine ideals that tell them to remain stoic and keep their feelings bottled up.
How Do Men Cope With a Friend or Family Member’s Suicide?
How Do Men Cope With a Friend or Family Member’s Suicide?

But new UBC research suggests that other male values--like self-care and protecting family and friends--can help men deal with emotional trauma and encourage them to seek help while staying true to their manly ideals.

John Oliffe, the study's lead author, and a UBC nursing professor worked with 20 adult Canadian men, who had lost a close male friend or family member to suicide. The men were invited to take photos of objects, people or anything that connected to their grief and to narrate their photos in follow-up interviews.

The researchers found that the participants sought to explain their friend or family member's suicide in typically masculine terms, saying things like "he was strong to the end" or "he fought hard to control his demons/overcome his problems" or "he didn't want to be a burden to others."

"They also reacted to the suicide in a way that you might call stereotypically male - processing it on their own and not talking about it much, because as a guy you expect, and you're expected to be 'strong' and not 'emotional'," said Oliffe, who heads the men's health research program at UBC.

But the participants held other masculine values as well that seemed to help them cope with the loss while protecting their mental well-being. A father who had lost his son to suicide said he wished he had shown more vulnerability himself, to show his son that it was all right to talk openly about one's troubles. Others said they learned something from the suicide of their friend or relative.

"One participant, a family man, said he realized it was important to seek help for a health or mental issue when necessary, in order to safeguard his family's future. Another said he learned a lesson from his father's death to not prioritize making money over everything else in life," said Oliffe.

In addition, the study showed that asking men to describe their experiences of grief and loss through photographs and storytelling could be therapeutic. People grieve in diverse ways, and many men may feel uncomfortable being asked to talk things through but are more responsive to informal methods that let them speak up without threatening their masculinity, according to Oliffe.

"There is a growing body of research about male suicide, but we know much less about the grieving process that the survivors, particularly the men, go through," said Oliffe. "Hopefully our research adds to this knowledge and helps health-care providers design more effective interventions to protect men's mental health and that of their families."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Suicide, Self-harm Complicate Youth Hospitalizations for Depression

Suicide, Self-harm Complicate Youth Hospitalizations for Depression

Among US youth admitted in hospitals for behavioral health disorders such as depression, nearly 24 percent were complicated by suicide attempts or self-harm, a new US study found

Does Cannabis Use Impact Suicide Attempts in People With Psychiatric Disorders?

Does Cannabis Use Impact Suicide Attempts in People With Psychiatric Disorders?

Cannabis use does not increase suicidal behavior in psychiatric patients, shows study.

Alzheimer's, Suicide Risks High Among Children and Youth Living in Polluted Cities

Alzheimer's, Suicide Risks High Among Children and Youth Living in Polluted Cities

Living in polluted cities can increase the risk for Alzheimer's disease and suicide in children and young adults. Damaging effects are caused by tiny pollution particles that enter the brain through nose, lungs and GI tract.

Greater Suicide Rate in Patients With Urological Cancers

Greater Suicide Rate in Patients With Urological Cancers

Study shows a greater determination to commit suicide in cancer patients, especially patients with urological cancers.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

More News on:

Amoebic Dysentery Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström Syndrome / Alström-Hallgren Syndrome

Alström syndrome, a rare genetic disorder due to ALMS1 mutations, occurs in the first year of ...

 Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate - Drug Information

Sodium zirconium cyclosilicate was approved by FDA recently to use as an oral suspension for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...