Prior Screening of HIV, Syphilis can Reduce New HIV Cases in India by 7 Percent

by Iswarya on  July 21, 2018 at 10:32 AM AIDS/HIV News
Sexually transmitted diseases like HIV with syphilis among sex workers and gay men can be decreased by prior testing and treatment in India to reduce the new number of HIV cases by seven percent and potentially prevent 50,000 new infections, states Lancet report.
The research suggested that using HIV screening, antiretroviral therapy (ART) to treat the infection, and antiviral drugs to prevent disease in uninfected people along with testing and treatment for syphilis in female sex workers and men who have sex with men (MSM), can decrease the number of new HIV cases at a national-level by seven per cent between 2018-2028.

It can also potentially avert 51,000 new infections (including 43,000 in MSM, but fewer new infections in female sex workers).

"Health systems must be designed to meet the needs of the people they serve, including having the capacity to address multiple health problems simultaneously. No one can be left behind in our efforts to achieve sustainable health. We must recognize health as an investment, and increase resources to support stronger, sustainable, and people-centered health systems," said Professor Chris Beyrer, from the John Hopkins University in Maryland, US.

Further, the combined strategy could also avoid 81,000 AIDS-related deaths (including 59,000 in MSM, and 6,200 in female sex workers) between 2018-2028.

Including testing and treatment of syphilis is estimated to diagnose and treat more than 510,000 new syphilis cases in female sex workers and MSM in 2018 alone, but the long-term effects would depend on infection and re-infection rates, the report noted.

According to a new Lancet Commission led by the International AIDS Society, a "dangerous complacency" to HIV control, which includes stalling of HIV funding in recent years, could lead to a resurgence of the deadly disease as well as hamper the efforts to end the pandemic by 2030, which has claimed lives of over 35 million people worldwide.

Thrusting on the need for urgent changes to the HIV response, the researchers said that historic "exceptionalism" of HIV treatment and care might no longer be sustainable; services will likely need to be part of wider healthcare supporting related diseases and conditions.

"The HIV response and the broader global health field must work together. Despite the remarkable progress of the HIV response, the situation has stagnated in the past decade. Reinvigorating this work will be demanding, but the future health and well being of millions of people require that we meet this challenge," said Linda-Gail Bekker, President of the International AIDS Society and Professor at University of Cape Town, South Africa.

Source: IANS

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV Syphilis AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs Chlamydia Trachomatis 

