Mumbai Byculla Jail Women Inmates Hospitalized Due to Food Poisoning

by Iswarya on  July 21, 2018 at 11:19 AM Hospital News
81 women inmates from Mumbai Byculla jail were hospitalized on Friday morning due to suspected food poisoning, said the officials.
After breakfast, many of the women inmates complained of severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and dehydration and were taken to the government-run Sir J.J. Hospital.

Among the victims are a four-month-old infant and pregnant woman and their condition were now "stable," said Dr. Wiqar Shaikh who is heading the team treating them.

The women's jail houses nearly 385 inmates including a few foreigners. The cause of Friday's suspected food poisoning is being investigated, though preliminary reports indicate it could be due to contaminated water.

"This morning, several women prisoners complained of vomiting and dehydration, and around 300 were examined by health officials. Later, they were referred to the hospital where they are now under observation. There were no complaints from male prisoners or jail staff," said Inspector-General of Police, Prisons, Rajvardhan Sinha.

He said till afternoon around 81 women inmates/under-trials including one pregnant woman, and an infant was admitted to the hospital.

The jail's most high-profile under-trial prisoner -- former media baron Indrani Mukerjea who is a co-accused in the Sheena Bora murder case -- was not among those affected.

Sinha said that a male prisoner had suffered from cholera three days ago and was treated, while health authorities gave all other prisoners prophylactics, he said.

Meanwhile, the Sir J. J. Hospital precincts were virtually converted into a fortress with so many jail inmates and under-trials getting admitted here during the medical emergency and security was also tightened around the jail building.



Source: IANS

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Loading...