Predicting Weight Gain With Antipsychotic Medication

Go to source). The use of SGAs in pediatric patients has seen a notable increase over time, used to treat various psychiatric conditions, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, and disruptive behavior disorders such as conduct disorder and oppositional defiant disorder.
“Our research indicates that preventing clinically significant weight gain may be possible,” said graduate researcher Ning Lyu in the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology.
“Using patient's characteristics at the initiation of SGA treatment could help clinicians in prescribing to certain patients.”
Unveiling Weight Gain PatternsLyu works under the supervision of Hua Chen, professor and assistant department chair of the Department of Pharmaceutical Health Outcomes and Policy at the UH College of Pharmacy.
Lyu examined the records of over 16,000 pediatric patients aged 5 -19 from 2016 to 2021 and identified four distinctive weight-gain trajectories (1) Rapid (2) Gradual (3) Transit and (4) None.
Factors associated with a higher likelihood of having rapid or gradual CSWG versus nonsignificant weight gain were being younger (5–11 vs. 12–17), male, non-Hispanic white, with lower baseline body mass index scores.
“We also noted a range of demographic, clinical, and provider characteristics that distinguish between trajectory group membership.”
