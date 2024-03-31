Predicting Weight Gain With Antipsychotic Medication

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Trajectories and Predictors for the Development of Clinically Significant Weight Gain in Children and Adolescents Prescribed Second-Generation Antipsychotics



Unveiling Weight Gain Patterns

Development and predictors of clinically significant weight gain among pediatric patients prescribed second-generation antipsychotic medications have been investigated by researchers at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy ().The use of SGAs in pediatric patients has seen aincluding attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, and disruptive behavior disorders such as conduct disorder and oppositional defiant disorder.While the SGAs have fewer side effects and increased performance than their first-generation counterparts, they do cause weight gain in 60% of children and adolescent patients taking them.“Our research indicates that preventing clinically significant weight gain may be possible,” said graduate researcher Ning Lyu in the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology.“Using patient's characteristics at the initiation of SGA treatment could help clinicians in prescribing to certain patients.”Lyu works under the supervision of Hua Chen, professor and assistant department chair of the Department of Pharmaceutical Health Outcomes and Policy at the UH College of Pharmacy.Lyu examined the records of over 16,000 pediatric patients aged 5 -19 from 2016 to 2021 and identified four distinctive weight-gain trajectories (1) Rapid (2) Gradual (3) Transit and (4) None.Factors associated with a(5–11 vs. 12–17),“There may be different trajectories of weight gain, such as those gaining a modest degree of weight gradually, relative to those gaining a lot of weight rapidly. Children and adolescents in such differing trajectories may be different, clinically, and so might require different responses to address CSWG,” said Lyu.“We also noted a range of demographic, clinical, and provider characteristics that distinguish between trajectory group membership.”“This insight highlights the importance of personalized monitoring and timely intervention strategies for at-risk individuals who experienced persistent CSWG in real practice,” said Chen.Source-Eurekalert