Contrary to national medical recommendations endorsing antiviral medication for young children diagnosed with influenza, a recent study reveals a lack of widespread utilization of the treatment (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Trends in Outpatient Influenza Antiviral Use Among Children and Adolescents in the United States



Go to source).



"Trends in Outpatient Influenza Antiviral Use Among Children and Adolescents in the United States" was published in Pediatrics, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Early Antiviral Treatment Enhances Influenza Health Outcomes

"Antiviral treatment, when used early, improves health outcomes with influenza," said lead author and principal investigator James Antoon, MD, PhD, MPH, assistant professor of Pediatrics and Hospital Medicine at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.