Over 10% of Pediatric Ambulance Runs for Mental Health Emergencies

A recent study provides fresh insights into the scale of the mental health challenges among young individuals nationwide. During 2019-2020, over 10% of children transported to hospitals via ambulance faced behavioral health emergencies, with 85% of these incidents involving individuals aged 12 to 17. Findings were published in the journal Academic Emergency Medicine.



Frequency of Pediatric Behavioral Health Emergencies in Ambulance Transport

"Our study found that pediatric behavioral health emergencies requiring an ambulance were much too frequent," said senior author Jennifer Hoffmann, MD, MS, emergency medicine physician at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.