Rheumatic Patients Benefit from Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose

"A fourth dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine provides considerable protection against any SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19 among patients with systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases using DMARDs," said co-corresponding author Zachary Wallace, MD, MSc, of the Division of Rheumatology, Immunology and Allergy at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. "These patients should be encouraged to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, including boosters after the primary vaccination series."Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers from across Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) and MGH have been working together to give special attention to this group of patients to find insights that could help inform their treatment as well as the care of broader patient populations."At the very beginning of the pandemic, we joined forces to identify every rheumatic disease patient with COVID seen at our institutions so that we could follow their clinical course and collect survey and blood data," said co-corresponding author Jeffrey Sparks, MD, MMSc, of the Division of Rheumatology, Inflammation, and Immunity at BWH. "Working together, we are finding important clues that could help better protect patients from infection and severe disease."Source: Eurekalert