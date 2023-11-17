Rheumatic Patients Benefit from Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose

Individuals with autoimmune rheumatic conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis and other persistent inflammatory disorders treated with disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), are recommended to receive a fourth mRNA vaccine dose—following the initial three-dose series—to enhance COVID-19 protection, stated the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Advertisement
‘A fourth COVID-19 mRNA vaccine dose offers significant protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19 in patients with autoimmune rheumatic diseases on DMARDs. #covid19 #rheumaticdisease #covidvaccine ’
Tweet it Now
Patients with autoimmune rheumatic diseases are at increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, as well as death due to severe COVID-19. A new study led by Mass General Brigham researchers suggests that this recommendation saved lives and reduced hospitalizations among patients in this high-risk group. Results are published in The Lancet Rheumatology.
Study on Fourth COVID-19 Dose in Rheumatic Patients on DMARDsTo conduct their study, the researchers used observational data from the Mass General Brigham healthcare system to compare rheumatic patients taking DMARDs who received a fourth dose of the mRNA vaccine to those who did not. The study included data from 4,305 patients. They found that patients who received the fourth dose had a 41 percent reduction in risk for infection and 65 percent reduction for admission/death compared to those who did not.
"A fourth dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine provides considerable protection against any SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19 among patients with systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases using DMARDs," said co-corresponding author Zachary Wallace, MD, MSc, of the Division of Rheumatology, Immunology and Allergy at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. "These patients should be encouraged to stay up-to-date with COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, including boosters after the primary vaccination series."
Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers from across Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) and MGH have been working together to give special attention to this group of patients to find insights that could help inform their treatment as well as the care of broader patient populations.
"At the very beginning of the pandemic, we joined forces to identify every rheumatic disease patient with COVID seen at our institutions so that we could follow their clinical course and collect survey and blood data," said co-corresponding author Jeffrey Sparks, MD, MMSc, of the Division of Rheumatology, Inflammation, and Immunity at BWH. "Working together, we are finding important clues that could help better protect patients from infection and severe disease."
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
Since the beginning of the pandemic, researchers from across Brigham and Women's Hospital (BWH) and MGH have been working together to give special attention to this group of patients to find insights that could help inform their treatment as well as the care of broader patient populations.
"At the very beginning of the pandemic, we joined forces to identify every rheumatic disease patient with COVID seen at our institutions so that we could follow their clinical course and collect survey and blood data," said co-corresponding author Jeffrey Sparks, MD, MMSc, of the Division of Rheumatology, Inflammation, and Immunity at BWH. "Working together, we are finding important clues that could help better protect patients from infection and severe disease."
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
Micro and nanoplastics in the environment were found to pose a new toxin risk for Parkinson's disease, said researchers.
Virtual reality (VR) has emerged as an innovative method for researching and addressing fears and phobias in humans.
Among teenagers and children introducing melatonin early may inadvertently convey that a pill is the solution for sleep troubles.
New study explored the impact of widely used synthetic hormones for birth control on the developing prefrontal cortex in adolescents.
The study identified two additional biological challenges in the control of malaria: resistance to drugs and resistance to diagnostics by the parasite.