Post-Covid Concern: Hormonal Imbalance Cases on Rise

Hormonal imbalance cases are on the rise in patients who have recovered from Covid-19, reveals a new study.



The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) is getting, on an average, ten such patients every day.

‘Covid virus sticks to ACE-2 receptors and it is affect people's endocrine glands. Also, there have been several reports of scrotal discomfort in Covid-19 positive people.’

"The department of internal medicine at Loyola University Medical Centre, Maywood, Illinois (the US) and the department of medicine, division of endocrinology, Loyola University Health Care System, and endocrinology section, medical service, VA Hospital, Hines, Illinois have revealed that SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) virus is causing moderate to severe disease in about 15 percent of post-Covid patients."



He further said, "It has widespread effects throughout the body with myriad clinical manifestations, including the endocrine system. It is having an impact on the pathophysiology and management of diabetes (both outpatient and inpatient) as well as pituitary, adrenal, thyroid, bone, and gonadal function," he added.



The gonadal hormones were more affected in males resulting in altered sperm quality and reduced testosterone.



He said these patients required proper treatment for four to six months.



"In some cases, patients returning for treatment have reported widespread effects throughout the body with lesser-known clinical manifestations," he added.



The doctor said, "It is known to everyone that Covid virus sticks to ACE-2 receptors. Hence, it is affecting all the endocrine glands."



He pointed out "There are several reports of scrotal discomfort, even severe scrotal pain in people once infected with Covid-19."







Professor Gyan Chand of SGPGIMS said that the latest review article, published in thehas revealed that SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the Covid-19 disease, is not only affecting the pancreas, but also other endocrine glands, even leading to male sexual disorders.