by Colleen Fleiss on  June 17, 2021 at 9:03 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

US COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 600,000
The coronavirus death toll in the United States has topped the 600,000 mark, even as an aggressive nationwide vaccination drive has crushed daily caseloads and pulled the country back to a place where it can look forward to summer as usual.

Hundreds continue to die each day. President Joe Biden is warning that the fight isn't over and is urging more Americans to get vaccinated as contagious variants spread.

It's been 16 months since the first known deaths from the virus in the US. Within four months starting early March last year, 100,000 perished. Fall and winter were brutal, taking the toll to 400,000 before Biden took charge as president. The last 200,000 deaths have come at a much slower pace, riding on strong vaccination numbers.


States like California and New York which bore the worst brunt of the initial outbreak are lifting most restrictions this week, and some of them are marking the moment with fireworks.

Biden was hoping to get at least 70 per cent of the population partially vaccinated by July 4 and the current numbers are just short of 65 percent. The US is currently delivering 1 million jabs per day, dropping off the highs and the urgency of 3 million plus vaccines per day in early Spring.

In New York, 70 per cent of adults in the state have received at least one shot. "What does 70 per cent mean? It means that we can now return to life as we know it," Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

The White House is planning a big bang July Fourth celebration to mark a standout moment in the country's recovery, even as other nations continue to struggle with lockdowns and resurgent variants of the virus.

Biden plans to celebrate the July Fourth holiday as America's "summer of freedom" and highlight his government's "wartime response" to the vaccination challenge when he took office.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
READ MORE
Fight Loneliness of Covid-19 Isolation by Being Strong
Older people expressed less loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic than younger people. However, having a purpose in life can reduce loneliness and gives you hope to move forward.
READ MORE
Recipe for More Effective COVID-19 Vaccines
NEIDL, Broad Institute scientists say next-generation vaccines could stimulate another arm of the immune system, imparting better protection against coronavirus variants.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Death FactsBereavementCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake