medindia

Poor Sleep is Bad for Your Heart: Here’s Why

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 22, 2019 at 10:41 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Are you getting enough sleep? If not, watch out, inadequate sleep can ultimately affect your heart health, reports a new study.

In recent years, numerous studies have shown that people who don't get enough sleep are at greater risk of stroke and heart attack.
Poor Sleep is Bad for Your Heart: Here’s Why
Poor Sleep is Bad for Your Heart: Here’s Why

A new University of Colorado Boulder study, published in the journal Experimental Physiology, helps explain why.

It found that people who sleep fewer than 7 hours per night have lower blood levels of three physiological regulators, or microRNAs, which influence gene expression and play a key role in maintaining vascular health.

The findings could potentially lead to new, non-invasive tests for sleep-deprived patients concerned about their health, the authors said.

"This study proposes a new potential mechanism through which sleep influences heart health and overall physiology," said senior author Christopher DeSouza, a professor of Integrative Physiology.

Despite recommendations by the American Heart Association that people get 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night, about 40 percent of adults in the United States fall short. Overall, the average American's sleep duration has plummeted from 9 hours nightly to 6.8 hours nightly over the past century.

In another recent study, DeSouza's group found that adult men who sleep 6 hours per night have dysfunctional endothelial cells - the cells that line blood vessels - and their arteries don't dilate and constrict as well as those who get sufficient sleep.

But the underlying factors leading to this dysfunction aren't well known.

MicroRNAs are small molecules that suppress gene expression of certain proteins in cells. The exact function of circulating microRNAs in the cardiovascular system, and their impact on cardiovascular health is receiving a lot of scientific attention, and drugs are currently in development for a variety of diseases, including cancer, to correct impaired microRNA signatures.

"They are like cellular brakes, so if beneficial microRNAs are lacking that can have a big impact on the health of the cell," said DeSouza.

For the new study, which is the first to explore the impact of insufficient sleep on circulating microRNA signatures, DeSouza and his team took blood samples from 24 healthy men and women, age 44 to 62, who had filled out questionnaires about their sleep habits. Half slept 7 to 8.5 hours nightly; Half slept 5 to 6.8 hours nightly.

They measured the expression of nine microRNAs previously associated with inflammation, immune function, or vascular health. They found that people with insufficient sleep had 40 to 60 percent lower circulating levels of miR-125A, miR-126, and miR-146a, (previously shown to suppress inflammatory proteins) than those who slept enough.

"Why 7 or 8 hours seems to be the magic number is unclear," said DeSouza. "However, it is plausible that people need at least 7 hours of sleep per night to maintain levels of important physiological regulators, such as microRNAs."

Research is now underway in DeSouza's lab to determine whether restoring healthy sleep habits can restore healthy levels of microRNAs.

Ultimately, he said, it's possible that microRNAs in blood could be used as a marker of cardiovascular disease in people with insufficient sleep, enabling doctors to glean important information via a blood test rather than current, more invasive tests.

For now, DeSouza says, the takeaway message for those burning the midnight oil is this:

"Don't underestimate the importance of a good night's sleep."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Getting Enough Sleep Cuts Heart Disease Risk

Getting sufficient sleep can help protect against heart disease by preventing the buildup of plaques in the arteries, finds a new study.

Heart Disease Risk Doubles If You Sleep for 5 Hours or Less at Night

Middle-aged men who sleep five hours or less each night have twice the risk of developing a major cardiovascular problem within the next twenty years than men who sleep seven to eight hours each night

Regular Sleep Routine May Increase Your Heart, Metabolic Health

Regular sleep schedule may boost heart and metabolic health among older adults, finds a new study.

Heart-related Death Related to Poor Sleep

An increased risk of heart-related deaths is seen in elderly men who experience extensive episodes of interrupted breathing while asleep. This is due to poor blood oxygenation.

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude 

What's New on Medindia

Artificial Intelligence Detects Lung Cancer Before Radiologists

First Ever Platelet Donor Helpline in India

Coconut Oil - How Healthy is it?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive