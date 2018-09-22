medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Regular Sleep Routine May Increase Your Heart, Metabolic Health

by Iswarya on  September 22, 2018 at 9:59 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Ever wondered why a good night's sleep is essential for your health? Regular sleep schedule may help you rejuvenate yourself and increase your heart and metabolic health, reports a new study.
Regular Sleep Routine May Increase Your Heart, Metabolic Health
Regular Sleep Routine May Increase Your Heart, Metabolic Health

The study found that people with irregular sleep patterns weighed more, had higher blood sugar, higher blood pressure and a higher projected risk of having a heart attack or stroke within ten years than those who slept and woke at the same times every day.

"From our study, we can't conclude that sleep irregularity results in health risks, or whether health conditions affect sleep. Perhaps all of these things are impacting each other," said lead author Jessica Lunsford-Avery, Assistant Professor at the Duke Health in Durham.

For the study, the research team involved 1,978 older adults aged between 54 and 93. They used devices that tracked sleep schedules to learn whether even subtle changes going to bed at 10:10 p.m. instead of the usual 10 p.m. were linked to the health of participants.

The study also tracked the duration of participants' sleep and preferred timing whether someone turned in early or was a night owl.

According to these measures, people with hypertension tended to sleep more hours, and people with obesity tended to stay up till late.

The team also found that people with irregular sleeping habit experienced more sleepiness during the day and were less active perhaps because they were tired.

The researchers are planning to conduct more studies over longer periods in hopes of determining how biology causes changes in sleep regularity and vice-versa.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Recommended Reading

Sleep Disorder

Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Insomnia Symptom Evaluation

Insomnia Symptom Evaluation

Insomnia may be due to physiological, psychological, physical or environmental factors. Insomnia should be treated promptly in order to improve the quality of life and prevent other health problems.

Ageing and Sleep

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.

Insomnia

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Snoring

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Snoring Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea Sleep Disorders: A Prelude 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Pneumonitis

Pneumonitis

Pneumonitis usually refers to inflammation of lung tissue due to various non-infective causes such ...

 Fremanezumab-vfrm For Migraine Prevention

Fremanezumab-vfrm For Migraine Prevention

Fremanezumab-vfrm is used as a preventive treatment for a migraine headache in adult patients. It ...

 DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR Syndrome / Rare Genetic Disorder

DOOR syndrome is a rare genetic disorder marked by deafness, short or absent fingernails, abnormal ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive