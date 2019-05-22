You Need to Wear Sunscreen Indoors Too: Here's Why

Font : A- A+



We all know how important it is to wear sunscreen when we go outside, but do you know it is necessary to wear it even when staying inside? Your technological devices can let through harmful radiations that can cause damage to your skin, say experts.

You Need to Wear Sunscreen Indoors Too: Here's Why



Technology and harmful radiations from devices have barged into our living and sleeping spaces in a big way.



‘Applying sunscreen is very important even while staying indoors. Use a tablespoon of organic sunscreen with protection from both UVA and UVB rays on your face and reapply every two to three hours.’

Read More..



"According to the reports, visible blue light is one of the major skin care concerns as it contributes to premature-aging, including wrinkles, worsening skin laxity, and hyperpigmentation. Blue light (also known as high-energy visible light) can penetrate deeper into the skin compared to UVA rays and trigger damage," she added.



You need to take both an indoor and outdoor approach that provides protection to the skin.



"Ensure using blue light shields on your digital devices to limit the effect, use sunscreen even when you are indoors," she suggested.



Dharma Rajput, research and development expert, Organic Harvest, said it's advisable to look out for sunscreen with ingredients such as Kaolin clay and aloe vera that remove impurities and give 24/7 protection to your skin.



"Use a full tablespoon of organic sunscreen with protection from UVA and UVB rays on your face and reapply every two to three hours even when you are indoors," said Rajput.



Source: IANS Technology and harmful radiations from devices have barged into our living and sleeping spaces in a big way."The increasing digital dependency has exposed our skin to the most harmful blue rays. Though consumers are well versed with the precautionary measures to protect themselves from the UVA rays, they are unaware about the damaging effects blue light has on their skin, and the possible protection available," dermatologist Rashmi Sharma said in a statement."According to the reports, visible blue light is one of the major skin care concerns as it contributes to premature-aging, including wrinkles, worsening skin laxity, and hyperpigmentation. Blue light (also known as high-energy visible light) can penetrate deeper into the skin compared to UVA rays and trigger damage," she added.You need to take both an indoor and outdoor approach that provides protection to the skin."Ensure using blue light shields on your digital devices to limit the effect, use sunscreen even when you are indoors," she suggested.Dharma Rajput, research and development expert, Organic Harvest, said it's advisable to look out for sunscreen with ingredients such as Kaolin clay and aloe vera that remove impurities and give 24/7 protection to your skin."Use a full tablespoon of organic sunscreen with protection from UVA and UVB rays on your face and reapply every two to three hours even when you are indoors," said Rajput.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: