medindia

You Need to Wear Sunscreen Indoors Too: Here's Why

by Iswarya on  May 22, 2019 at 10:05 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

We all know how important it is to wear sunscreen when we go outside, but do you know it is necessary to wear it even when staying inside? Your technological devices can let through harmful radiations that can cause damage to your skin, say experts.
You Need to Wear Sunscreen Indoors Too: Here's Why
You Need to Wear Sunscreen Indoors Too: Here's Why

Technology and harmful radiations from devices have barged into our living and sleeping spaces in a big way.

"The increasing digital dependency has exposed our skin to the most harmful blue rays. Though consumers are well versed with the precautionary measures to protect themselves from the UVA rays, they are unaware about the damaging effects blue light has on their skin, and the possible protection available," dermatologist Rashmi Sharma said in a statement.

"According to the reports, visible blue light is one of the major skin care concerns as it contributes to premature-aging, including wrinkles, worsening skin laxity, and hyperpigmentation. Blue light (also known as high-energy visible light) can penetrate deeper into the skin compared to UVA rays and trigger damage," she added.

You need to take both an indoor and outdoor approach that provides protection to the skin.

"Ensure using blue light shields on your digital devices to limit the effect, use sunscreen even when you are indoors," she suggested.

Dharma Rajput, research and development expert, Organic Harvest, said it's advisable to look out for sunscreen with ingredients such as Kaolin clay and aloe vera that remove impurities and give 24/7 protection to your skin.

"Use a full tablespoon of organic sunscreen with protection from UVA and UVB rays on your face and reapply every two to three hours even when you are indoors," said Rajput.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Melanoma

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused largely due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays. It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.

Eco-friendly Sunscreen can now be Developed from Seaweed

Mycosporine-like Amino Acid (MAA) or palythine extracted from seaweed is found to be effective against the damaging UV rays and oxidative stress

DNA Sunscreen Protects Skin, Keeps Skin Hydrated

Thin DNA films irradiated with UV rays were designed to be applied as a sunscreen that would protect the skin from DNA damage.

Now a 'Natural Sunscreen' With Melanin Like Cells Can Protect You from UV Rays

Melanin like nanoparticles have been developed which offer good UV protection and show promise as a good 'natural' sunscreen.

Wrinkles

Wrinkling is definitely age-related but there are some factors that should be kept in mind to delay this inevitable natural process.

More News on:

Cosmetics Wrinkles 

What's New on Medindia

Artificial Intelligence Detects Lung Cancer Before Radiologists

First Ever Platelet Donor Helpline in India

Coconut Oil - How Healthy is it?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive