Indian Woman Doctor Honored with Global Asian Award of the Year 2018-19

by Iswarya on  May 22, 2019 at 10:42 AM Indian Health News
Hema Divakar, a Bengaluru-based medical doctor, received 'Global Asian of the Year 2018-19' award in Dubai for her yeomen services and contributions to the women's healthcare ecosystem, in India.
Bengaluru-based medical doctor Hema Divakar was honored with the 'Global Asian of the Year 2018-19' award in Dubai recently for her yeomen services and contributions to the women's healthcare ecosystem, in India, said its organizer 'Asia One' magazine's publisher on Tuesday.

"The award is conferred on those who stand out for vision, action, and ingenuity and represent contemporary ideas to make a global impact," said the pan-Asian business and news publication in a statement here.

Hema is also spearheading a healthcare initiative for the overall well-being of women, with affordable and quality treatment.

"To be recognized with other achievers of Asia thrusts on me greater responsibility and ownership to reform the women's healthcare ecosystem in an innovative and impactful manner," said Hema on occasion.

Source: Eurekalert

