Indian Woman Doctor Honored with Global Asian Award of the Year 2018-19

Bengaluru-based medical doctor Hema Divakar was honored with the 'Global Asian of the Year 2018-19' award in Dubai recently for her yeomen services and contributions to the women's healthcare ecosystem, in India, said its organizer 'Asia One' magazine's publisher on Tuesday.



‘Hema Divakar received the award at the Asian Business & Social Forum 2019 under the `In Service of the Society and the Nation`category from UAE's Trade Promotion Director Mohammed Naser Hamdan Al Zaabi.’



Hema is also spearheading a healthcare initiative for the overall well-being of women, with affordable and quality treatment.



"To be recognized with other achievers of Asia thrusts on me greater responsibility and ownership to reform the women's healthcare ecosystem in an innovative and impactful manner," said Hema on occasion.



