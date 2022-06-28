About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
Plant Compounds Work Against Hepatitis E Virus

by Colleen Fleiss on June 28, 2022 at 12:13 AM
Plant Compounds Work Against Hepatitis E Virus

Rocaglates are a group of plant substances produced by various mahogany plants that were found to work against cancer cells and hepatitis virus. They are known to have an inhibitory effect on the proliferation of some cancer cells.

It was not until 2008 that findings on their antiviral effect against RNA viruses were published for the first time: for example, they can inhibit the replication of Ebola viruses, HEV, Zika viruses and also Sars-Cov-2.

Autoimmune Hepatitis

Autoimmune Hepatitis


Autoimmune hepatitis is a type of chronic liver inflammation that responds well to immunosuppressive medications, but may require liver transplant.
The Boston team led by Professor John Porco Jr. has created a library of rocaglates with various chemical modifications. "The core structure of the total of 205 substances is always the same, and chemical groups of different sizes or flexibility have been attached to them," explains Mara Klöhn.

The Bochum group tested these 205 substances for their effectiveness against HEV in cell culture. To do this, the researchers used cancer cell lines and HEV genomes tagged with a reporter gene.
Quiz on Hepatitis

Quiz on Hepatitis


Hepatitis is a common liver disease that is responsible for mortality as well as morbidity. Test your knowledge on hepatitis by taking this quiz.
Based on the amount of protein produced, whose blueprint is located in this reporter gene, they can precisely measure how successfully the virus replicates in the presence of various substances.

Plant Compounds Inhibit Proliferation of Cancer Cells and Viruses

The researchers used a so-called half-maximum inhibitory concentration to indicate how strongly a substance inhibits viral replication. The lower it is, the better the substance works. "The half-maximum inhibitory concentration of our three-best tested rocaglates is between 0.5 and 3 nanomolar," reports Mara Klöhn.

"By comparison, that of the natural rocaglamide silvestrol is three to seven nanomolar." A common feature of the top 3 rocaglates is an attached amidino group.

Because rocaglates also have a cell-damaging effect that is particularly noticeable in cancer cells, the researchers also studied this toxicity in healthy porcine liver cells.

"Here, the toxicity was lower than in cell culture, which is, after all, based on cancer cell lines," says Mara Klöhn. Further studies would have to examine the efficacy and toxicity of the most successfully tested substances in the organism.

"We could also try to further chemically optimize the best amidino rocaglates so that they have an even stronger effect against viral replication," she says, looking optimistically to the future.

Hepatitis E

The hepatitis E virus is the main cause of acute viral liver infections. An estimated 20 million people worldwide contract the disease every year, and around 70,000 of them die.

HEV is also particularly threatening to pregnant women. Ribavirin is the only agent currently in use, but it is not effective in all cases.

Source: Eurekalert
Must Know Top Ten Facts about Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)

Must Know Top Ten Facts about Hepatitis B Virus (HBV)


Hepatitis B is caused by the Hepatitis B virus (HBV). It is generally transmitted through infected blood and other body fluids.
Hepatitis Cause Remains a Mystery

Hepatitis Cause Remains a Mystery


The cause behind rising hepatitis cases among children remains a mystery. The UK has the highest number of identified hepatitis cases at 197.
