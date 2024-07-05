About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Plant-Based Meat Alternatives: A Healthy Choice for Heart Health

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jul 5 2024 2:48 PM

Plant-based meat alternatives (PBMAs) have surged in popularity in recent years, but how do they stack up against meat when it comes to heart health? A new review suggests PBMAs may offer some advantages, but there's still much to learn (1 Trusted Source
'A hearty debate' concludes plant-based meat alternatives are healthier for your heart than meat

Go to source).

The Good News

PBMAs tend to be lower in saturated fat than meat, which can raise bad cholesterol and increase heart disease risk. Studies show PBMAs may improve cholesterol levels, a key cardiovascular risk factor. Despite concerns about sodium content, PBMAs haven't been linked to increased blood pressure.

Protein Power of Vegan Diet | Vegan Diets are Rich in Proteins
Protein Power of Vegan Diet | Vegan Diets are Rich in Proteins
A Vegan diet eaten over the course of a day can meet the human dietary protein requirements and provide all essential amino acids, ensure adequate nitrogen retention and use in healthy adults.

The Not-So-Good News

Some PBMAs are high in sodium, which can be a concern for heart health, especially for those with pre-existing conditions. There's a lack of long-term research on how PBMAs impact the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Little is known about the health effects of some common PBMA ingredients, like vital wheat gluten.

The review authors call for more research, particularly on long-term effects and the health impact of specific PBMA ingredients. However, they believe replacing red meat with PBMAs is likely a heart-healthy choice. PBMAs can be a good protein source in diets that already limit meat intake, but choose options lower in saturated fat and sodium for regular consumption.

While PBMAs show promise for heart health, more research is needed. When choosing PBMAs, read labels and opt for options lower in sodium and saturated fat. If you have concerns about heart disease, consult a doctor or registered dietitian for personalized advice.

Chicken or Plant-Based Meat: Which Protein is Absorbed More by Human Cells?
Chicken or Plant-Based Meat: Which Protein is Absorbed More by Human Cells?
Plant meat-substitute peptides are less water-soluble than those from chicken. Therefore, the protein is not absorbed by human cells.
Reference:
  1. 'A hearty debate' concludes plant-based meat alternatives are healthier for your heart than meat - (https://ibcces.org/learning/a-hearty-debate-concludes-plant-based-meat-alternatives-are-healthier-for-your-heart-than-meat/)

Does Veganism Benefit the Environment?
Does Veganism Benefit the Environment?
Lower consumption of animal-based products such as meat, dairy and eggs and adopting a vegan lifestyle can help in reducing carbon footprint.
Plant-based Meat Substitutes: Is It too Good to be True?
Plant-based Meat Substitutes: Is It too Good to be True?
Plant-based burgers tend to have fewer calories than burgers made with animal-based meat, reveals a new study.


