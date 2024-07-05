Plant-Based Meat Alternatives: A Healthy Choice for Heart Health

Plant-based meat alternatives (PBMAs) have surged in popularity in recent years, but how do they stack up against meat when it comes to heart health? A new review suggests PBMAs may offer some advantages, but there's still much to learn (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
'A hearty debate' concludes plant-based meat alternatives are healthier for your heart than meat
Go to source).
The Good NewsPBMAs tend to be lower in saturated fat than meat, which can raise bad cholesterol and increase heart disease risk. Studies show PBMAs may improve cholesterol levels, a key cardiovascular risk factor. Despite concerns about sodium content, PBMAs haven't been linked to increased blood pressure.
The Not-So-Good NewsSome PBMAs are high in sodium, which can be a concern for heart health, especially for those with pre-existing conditions. There's a lack of long-term research on how PBMAs impact the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Little is known about the health effects of some common PBMA ingredients, like vital wheat gluten.
The review authors call for more research, particularly on long-term effects and the health impact of specific PBMA ingredients. However, they believe replacing red meat with PBMAs is likely a heart-healthy choice. PBMAs can be a good protein source in diets that already limit meat intake, but choose options lower in saturated fat and sodium for regular consumption.
While PBMAs show promise for heart health, more research is needed. When choosing PBMAs, read labels and opt for options lower in sodium and saturated fat. If you have concerns about heart disease, consult a doctor or registered dietitian for personalized advice.
