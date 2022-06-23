About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Chicken or Plant-based Meat: Which Protein is Absorbed More by Human Cells?

by Hannah Joy on June 23, 2022 at 11:23 PM
Font : A-A+

Chicken or Plant-based Meat: Which Protein is Absorbed More by Human Cells?

Human cells absorb more protein from chicken than the protein from plant-based meat, reveals a new study.

Many people have now embraced the plant-based meat movement. Plants high in protein, such as soybeans, are common ingredients, but it's been unclear how much of the nutrient makes it into human cells.

Plant-based Meat Substitutes: Is It too Good to be True?

Plant-based Meat Substitutes: Is It too Good to be True?


Plant-based burgers tend to have fewer calories than burgers made with animal-based meat, reveals a new study.
Advertisement


In ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, researchers report that proteins in a model plant-based substitute were not as accessible to cells as those from meat.

The team says this knowledge could eventually be used to develop more healthful products.

Plant-Based Meat: Is it Healthy?

Consumers can now buy almost any type of alternative meat, from ground beef to fish sticks. To mimic the look and texture of the real thing, plants are dehydrated into powder and mixed with seasonings. Then, the mixtures are typically heated, moistened and processed through an extruder.
What are the Benefits of Supplementing Cow Milk With Plant Protein?

What are the Benefits of Supplementing Cow Milk With Plant Protein?


New innovative nutritional dairy products are being developed to supplement cow milk with vegetable protein.
Advertisement

These products are often thought of as being more healthful than animal meats because the plants used to make them are high in protein and low in undesirable fats. However, lab tests have shown that proteins in substitutes don't break down into peptides as well as those from meats.

Osvaldo Campanella, Da Chen, and colleagues wanted to go a step further and see if human cells can absorb similar amounts of peptides from a model meat alternative as they can from a piece of chicken.

The researchers created a model meat alternative made of soy and wheat gluten with the extrusion process. When cut open, the material had long fibrous pieces inside, just like chicken. Cooked pieces of the substitute and chicken meat were then ground up and broken down with an enzyme that humans use to digest food.

In vitro tests showed that meat-substitute peptides were less water-soluble than those from chicken, and they also were not absorbed as well by human cells.

With this new understanding, the researchers say the next step is to identify other ingredients that could help boost the peptide uptake of plant-based meat substitutes.

The authors acknowledge funding from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University.



Source: Eurekalert
Researchers Develop Plant Protein-Based Drug for Multiple Infectious Diseases

Researchers Develop Plant Protein-Based Drug for Multiple Infectious Diseases


An Indian scientist led research team is reportedly the first to design D-peptide vaccine adjuvants for the treatment of all infectious diseases.
Advertisement

Isoflavones, in Tofu and Plant Proteins, can Lower Heart Disease Risk

Isoflavones, in Tofu and Plant Proteins, can Lower Heart Disease Risk


Eating tofu and foods that contain higher amounts of isoflavones is linked to lower risk of heart disease, especially for younger women and postmenopausal women not taking hormones.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
View all
Recommended Reading
Amoebic DysenteryAmoebic Dysentery
Baby Food - BasicsBaby Food - Basics
Diet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesDiet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Magical Millets for Your HealthMagical Millets for Your Health
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amoebic Dysentery Magical Millets for Your Health Baby Food - Basics Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ 

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Vent Forte (Theophylline) Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Diaphragmatic Hernia Hearing Loss Calculator Iron Intake Calculator Sanatogen The Essence of Yoga Drug Side Effects Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE