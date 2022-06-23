About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Breast Cancer Spreads Faster at Night: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on June 23, 2022 at 11:29 PM
Font : A-A+

Breast Cancer Spreads Faster at Night: Study

Circulating breast cancer cells that later form metastases occur during the sleep phase of the affected individuals. The results of the study have just been published in the journal Nature.

Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Each year, around 2.3 million people worldwide contract the disease. If doctors detect breast cancer early enough, patients usually respond well to treatment.

Breast Cancer Management: Advances

Breast Cancer Management: Advances


The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
Advertisement


However, things become much more complicated if cancer has already metastasized. Metastasis occurs when circulating cancer cells break away from the original tumor, travel through the body via blood vessels and form new tumors in other organs.

To date, cancer research has not paid much attention to the question of when tumors shed metastatic cells. Researchers previously assumed that tumors release such cells continuously.

Circadian Rhythm-regulated Hormones Control Metastasis

"When the affected person is asleep, the tumor awakens," summarises study leader Nicola Aceto, Professor of Molecular Oncology at ETH Zurich. During their study, which included 30 female cancer patients and mouse models, the researchers found that the tumor generates more circulating cells when the organism is asleep. Cells that leave the tumor at night also divide more quickly and therefore have a higher potential to form metastases compared to circulating cells that leave the tumor during the day.

Adjusting Therapies to the Tumor

In addition, the study indicates that the time in which tumor or blood samples are taken for diagnosis may influence the findings of oncologists. It was an accidental finding along these lines that first put the researchers on the right track, "Some of my colleagues work early in the morning or late in the evening; sometimes they'll also analyze blood at unusual hours," Aceto says with a smile. The scientists were surprised to find that samples taken at different times of the day had very different levels of circulating cancer cells.
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination

Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination


Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.
Advertisement

Another clue was the surprisingly high number of cancer cells found per unit of blood in mice compared to humans. The reason was that as nocturnal animals, mice sleep during the day, which is when scientists collect most of their samples.

"In our view, these findings may indicate the need for healthcare professionals to systematically record the time at which they perform biopsies," Aceto says. "It may help to make the data truly comparable."

The researchers' next step will be to figure out how these findings can be incorporated into existing cancer treatments to optimize therapies.

As part of further studies with patients, ETH Professor Nicola Aceto wants to investigate whether different types of cancer behave similarly to breast cancer and whether existing therapies can be made more successful if patients are treated at different times.

Source: Eurekalert
Quiz on Breast Cancer

Quiz on Breast Cancer


Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women. It is often said that a woman who breast-feeds is at a lower risk of developing cancer compared to another who does not .Are these mere old wives tales or is there some truth in it? This quiz on breast cancer has all the details.
Advertisement

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator

Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator


Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Calculator predicts the risk for breast cancer. Find list of breast cancer facts and more information on signs and symptoms of breast cancer and mammography.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
COVID Toes
COVID Toes
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
International Yoga Day 2022 - 'Yoga for Humanity'
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
Wearable Devices Are Now Transforming Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, and Epilepsy Management.
View all
Recommended Reading
Breast BiopsyBreast Biopsy
Breasts - Structures and TypesBreasts - Structures and Types
MastitisMastitis
Pagets disease of the breastPagets disease of the breast
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
Women and CancerWomen and Cancer
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Women and Cancer Breast Biopsy Pagets disease of the breast Mastitis Cancer and Homeopathy Breast Cancer Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Breasts - Structures and Types 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions Sanatogen Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Daily Calorie Requirements Selfie Addiction Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood - Sugar Chart A-Z Drug Brands in India Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR