medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. General Health News

Physical and Psychological Benefits of Tai Chi

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 21, 2018 at 6:54 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study provides insights into the biochemical mechanisms by which Tai Chi-- a mind-body exercise--may provide both physical and psychological benefits. The study is published in Journal of Neuroimaging.
Physical and Psychological Benefits of Tai Chi
Physical and Psychological Benefits of Tai Chi

Using magnetic resonance spectroscopy, a non-invasive method of measuring brain and muscle chemistry using MRI machines, tests conducted in 6 older adults enrolled in a 12-week Tai Chi program revealed significant increases in a marker of neuronal health in the brain and significantly improved recovery rates of a metabolite involved in energy production in leg muscles.

"The benefits of Tai Chi have been well known anecdotally; however recent research such as our study can quantify these improvements using objective measures," said senior author Dr. Alexander Lin, of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Tai Chi may Improve Breathing for People With Respiratory Disease

Tai Chi may Improve Breathing for People With Respiratory Disease

Tai Chi helps improve respiratory function in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It offers a low-cost, easily accessible alternative to pulmonary rehabilitation, according to a new study.

Tai Chi Helps Reduce The Risk of Falls in Older Adults

Tai Chi Helps Reduce The Risk of Falls in Older Adults

Older adults who practice Tai chi might be at reduced risk of falls, which are a primary cause of traumatic death for older adults.

Tai Chi Lowers Risk of Falling in Elderly

Tai Chi Lowers Risk of Falling in Elderly

Tai chi is an exercise practice developed in China hundreds of years ago. It combines certain postures and gentle movements with mental focus, breathing, and relaxation.

Tai Chi: A Gentle Way to Fight Depression, Stress

Tai Chi: A Gentle Way to Fight Depression, Stress

Practicing Tai Chi, an ancient Chinese martial art, for 12-weeks may significantly reduce symptoms of depression such as persistent feeling of sadness or loss.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

More News on:

Exercise and Fitness 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Cyanosis

Cyanosis

Cyanosis is the bluish or purplish discoloration of the skin and mucus membranes due to lack of ...

 Travel Vaccination Calculator

Travel Vaccination Calculator

Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...