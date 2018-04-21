Physical and Psychological Benefits of Tai Chi

A new study provides insights into the biochemical mechanisms by which Tai Chi-- a mind-body exercise--may provide both physical and psychological benefits. The study is published in Journal of Neuroimaging.

Using magnetic resonance spectroscopy, a non-invasive method of measuring brain and muscle chemistry using MRI machines, tests conducted in 6 older adults enrolled in a 12-week



‘Tai chi, a mind-body exercise, improves neuronal health and energy production in the muscles.’ "The benefits of Tai Chi have been well known anecdotally; however recent research such as our study can quantify these improvements using objective measures," said senior author Dr. Alexander Lin, of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School.







