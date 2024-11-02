About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Fasting-Mimicking Diet Offers Hope for Chronic Kidney Disease

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Nov 2 2024 12:33 PM

Fasting-mimicking diet slows kidney disease in animal models and shows protective effects in human patients with chronic kidney disease.

Fasting-Mimicking Diet Offers Hope for Chronic Kidney Disease
In patients with chronic kidney disease, irreversible disease progression is triggered by the loss of podocytes, essential components of the kidney’s glomerular filtration barrier. Until now, preventing podocyte damage, loss, and the resulting deterioration leading to end-stage kidney disease has been a challenge for physicians and researchers(1 Trusted Source
A kidney-specific fasting-mimicking diet induces podocyte reprogramming and restores renal function in glomerulopathy

Go to source).
However, promising results have emerged from a study led by Dr. Laura Perin, Co-Director of the GOFARR Laboratory at The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, alongside Dr. Valter Longo, Professor at USC Longevity Institute of the Davis School of Gerontology, and international collaborators. In this study, animal models with chronic kidney disease were fed a specialized low-salt, fasting-mimicking diet (LS-FMD), designed to match the daily intake recommended for human patients with chronic kidney disease.

Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease
Anemia in Children with Chronic Kidney Disease
A recent review listed out the causes, risk factors, complications and treatment of anemia in children with chronic kidney disease.

Promise in Slowing Kidney Disease

The researchers found that six cycles of this diet slowed the deterioration of kidney structures and function in rodents. Crucially, it induced the reprogramming of podocytes and restored the filtration structures of kidneys.

The animals that received dietary interventions had a significant reduction in albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR) and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) at 4 and 6 weeks after six diet cycles, as well as a significant reduction in glomerular and tubular injury, compared to freely fed rodents.

“When we examined these animal models, we found that long-term kidney function and structure was improved,” says Dr. Perin. “The transcriptional profile of the major kidney structures resembled those of a healthy rat. We saw evidence on the molecular and cellular level that this fasting-mimicking diet induces podocyte reprogramming and restores renal function in glomerulopathy.”

Salty Threat: Extra Salt Intake May Lead to Chronic Kidney Disease
Salty Threat: Extra Salt Intake May Lead to Chronic Kidney Disease
Explore how a small pinch of salt added to your meals regularly could be the silent threat leading to chronic kidney disease.

Human effects of the Diet

In a pilot study in 13 patients with chronic kidney disease, cycles of the fasting-mimicking diet were kidney-protective, including reducing proteinuria and improving endothelial function compared with patients who did not receive dietary intervention.

“These results show that FMD cycles can promote reprogramming/regeneration in mice and rats but also increase circulating progenitor cells in humans, so they should be tested further for treatment of progressive kidney diseases,” says Dr. Longo. “This fasting-mimicking diet seems to induce changes in gene expression that slow kidney degradation, suggesting potential interventions for patients with chronic kidney disease.”

Advertisement
Which Diet can Prevent Kidney Damage?
Which Diet can Prevent Kidney Damage?
Sulphur amino acid restriction diet and calorie restriction diet were effective in protecting against kidney damage in animal models.
Reference:
  1. A kidney-specific fasting-mimicking diet induces podocyte reprogramming and restores renal function in glomerulopathy - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scitranslmed.adl5514?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D76906685725779296730175987580022195467%7CMCORGID%3D242B6472541199F70A4C98A6%2540AdobeOrg%7CTS%3D1730528955)


Source-Eurekalert
Semaglutide Cuts Kidney Disease Risk by 24% in Type 2 Diabetes
Semaglutide Cuts Kidney Disease Risk by 24% in Type 2 Diabetes
Semaglutide in FLOW trial cuts kidney disease risk by 24% in type 2 diabetes patients. Ozempic's label expansion anticipated in 2024.

Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement