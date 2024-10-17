Why Tobacco Firms Should Fund UK`s Anti-Smoking Fight

Did you know?

The annual cost of #smoking in the United Kingdom is £93 billion. #tobacco #UK #medindia’

Financial Impact of Smoking and Stronger Tobacco Control

Achieving a smoke-free country-a best buy for the UK chancellor



Why Tobacco Companies Should Fund the Fight Against Smoking

How Funding Can Help End Smoking and Save Lives

Smoking is a life-threatening habit and causes serious health issues. If smoking is not controlled, it is not possible to reduce the gap between rich and poor people who can live healthily.Over 200 senior doctors, organizations, and charities are urging the UK chancellor to invest the budget in creating a smoke-free UK as quickly as possible and make the tobacco industry pay.An open letter published bywarns that if smoking is not addressed, it is impossible to fulfill the oath of Labour’s manifesto commitment. The rationale for investing to end the tobacco epidemic could not be stronger, they explain. The annual cost of smoking to individuals, public services, and the wider UK economy is £93 billion, while the direct cost of smoking to the UK public finances in 2023 was £21.9 billion, with a net cost of £13.5 billion ().They recognise that there are acute constraints on spending, but point out that smoking cessation treatment saves £2.37 for every £1 invested, while improving health improves economic productivity.Moreover, introducing a ‘polluter pays’ levy on tobacco manufacturers “could raise £700 million a year for vital tobacco control activity in a way that would prevent companies from simply passing the cost on to consumers.”They acknowledge the investment by the previous government, but say the new government needs to go further. “Dedicated long-term funding is vital to deliver stop smoking support in hospitals and the community, national marketing campaigns, a robust illicit tobacco strategy, and targeted measures to reduce smoking rates in priority groups,” they write.Finally, they say the UK must reestablish its global tobacco control leadership. They point out that UK funding for the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control is set to expire at the end of 2024/25.“Committing the UK to contribute at least £2 million a year for a further five years will cement our place as a world leader in tobacco control,” they conclude. The UK government has set out a bold mission to improve the nation’s health, but this must be backed up by investment. Ending the tobacco epidemic is central to this mission and will also boost public finances.“The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will be vital for preventing the next generation from becoming addicted to smoking. But we need sustained investment in tobacco control to support the 6.4 million adult smokers in the UK to quit. If the government cannot find the funding needed, they should impose a levy on tobacco manufacturers to pay them to fix the damage they have caused.”Investment in reducing smoking pays dividends for the public finances and underinvestment is a missed opportunity. “ASH analysis shows that cuts of £15m to NHS funding for tobacco dependence treatment services have cost the health service more than twice as much – £33m a year – in additional savings. Failing to fund efforts to tackle smoking is a false economy.”The evidence of the economic impact of smoking on society and the NHS is clear. Tackling the harms of tobacco is central to the government delivering on its manifesto commitment to halve the difference in healthy life expectancy between the richest and poorest.“The previous government committed increased funding for stop smoking services, mass media campaigns, and illicit tobacco enforcement. This funding is vital for driving down smoking rates, especially in our most deprived communities. The budget is an opportunity to set a course for a smoke-free country and cement our place as a world leader on tobacco control - government should seize it.”It is a scandal that smoking continues to have such a devastating impact on the nation’s health, being linked to 15,000 heart disease deaths in the UK each year. Besides the grief and pain each death causes countless families, ill health caused by smoking also puts a strain on the NHS and our economy.“The status quo is unacceptable, and we need a bold and far-reaching package of measures to consign smoking to history. Alongside the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which aims to protect young people from tobacco harm in the future, we need adequate and sustained funding for local stop-smoking services so current smokers can quit for good.”Source-Eurekalert