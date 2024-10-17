About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Why Tobacco Firms Should Fund UK's Anti-Smoking Fight

by Swethapriya Sampath on Oct 17 2024 3:00 PM

Why Tobacco Firms Should Fund UK`s Anti-Smoking Fight
Smoking is a life-threatening habit and causes serious health issues. If smoking is not controlled, it is not possible to reduce the gap between rich and poor people who can live healthily.
Over 200 senior doctors, organizations, and charities are urging the UK chancellor to invest the budget in creating a smoke-free UK as quickly as possible and make the tobacco industry pay.


Smoking Risk Calculator
Smoking Risk Calculator
Do you smoke cigarettes daily? Use medindia smoking risk calculator and calculate your reduced Life Span due to Smoking.
Advertisement

Financial Impact of Smoking and Stronger Tobacco Control

An open letter published by The BMJ warns that if smoking is not addressed, it is impossible to fulfill the oath of Labour’s manifesto commitment. The rationale for investing to end the tobacco epidemic could not be stronger, they explain. The annual cost of smoking to individuals, public services, and the wider UK economy is £93 billion, while the direct cost of smoking to the UK public finances in 2023 was £21.9 billion, with a net cost of £13.5 billion (1 Trusted Source
Achieving a smoke-free country-a best buy for the UK chancellor

Go to source).

They recognise that there are acute constraints on spending, but point out that smoking cessation treatment saves £2.37 for every £1 invested, while improving health improves economic productivity.

Moreover, introducing a ‘polluter pays’ levy on tobacco manufacturers “could raise £700 million a year for vital tobacco control activity in a way that would prevent companies from simply passing the cost on to consumers.”

They acknowledge the investment by the previous government, but say the new government needs to go further. “Dedicated long-term funding is vital to deliver stop smoking support in hospitals and the community, national marketing campaigns, a robust illicit tobacco strategy, and targeted measures to reduce smoking rates in priority groups,” they write.

Finally, they say the UK must reestablish its global tobacco control leadership. They point out that UK funding for the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control is set to expire at the end of 2024/25.


Advertisement
Smoking and Cancer - Causes - Passive Smoking - FAQs - Video
Smoking and Cancer - Causes - Passive Smoking - FAQs - Video
Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Why Tobacco Companies Should Fund the Fight Against Smoking

“Committing the UK to contribute at least £2 million a year for a further five years will cement our place as a world leader in tobacco control,” they conclude. The UK government has set out a bold mission to improve the nation’s health, but this must be backed up by investment. Ending the tobacco epidemic is central to this mission and will also boost public finances.

“The Tobacco and Vapes Bill will be vital for preventing the next generation from becoming addicted to smoking. But we need sustained investment in tobacco control to support the 6.4 million adult smokers in the UK to quit. If the government cannot find the funding needed, they should impose a levy on tobacco manufacturers to pay them to fix the damage they have caused.”

Investment in reducing smoking pays dividends for the public finances and underinvestment is a missed opportunity. “ASH analysis shows that cuts of £15m to NHS funding for tobacco dependence treatment services have cost the health service more than twice as much – £33m a year – in additional savings. Failing to fund efforts to tackle smoking is a false economy.”


Advertisement
Quiz on Smoking
Quiz on Smoking
Approximately half the smokers die due to smoking -related diseases. But it is not just the smokers who are at the receiving end. The passive smokers too, often pay a heavy price. If you still have not 'kicked the butt’, learn more horrifying facts ...

How Funding Can Help End Smoking and Save Lives

The evidence of the economic impact of smoking on society and the NHS is clear. Tackling the harms of tobacco is central to the government delivering on its manifesto commitment to halve the difference in healthy life expectancy between the richest and poorest.

“The previous government committed increased funding for stop smoking services, mass media campaigns, and illicit tobacco enforcement. This funding is vital for driving down smoking rates, especially in our most deprived communities. The budget is an opportunity to set a course for a smoke-free country and cement our place as a world leader on tobacco control - government should seize it.”

It is a scandal that smoking continues to have such a devastating impact on the nation’s health, being linked to 15,000 heart disease deaths in the UK each year. Besides the grief and pain each death causes countless families, ill health caused by smoking also puts a strain on the NHS and our economy.

“The status quo is unacceptable, and we need a bold and far-reaching package of measures to consign smoking to history. Alongside the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which aims to protect young people from tobacco harm in the future, we need adequate and sustained funding for local stop-smoking services so current smokers can quit for good.”

Reference:
  1. Achieving a smoke-free country—a best buy for the UK chancellor - (https://www.bmj.com/content/387/bmj.q2231)


Source-Eurekalert
Smoking And Drinking After First Trimester Could Bring You A Pregnancy Loss
Smoking And Drinking After First Trimester Could Bring You A Pregnancy Loss
Alcohol is frequently used in combination with tobacco cigarettes by many people, including pregnant women. Combined exposures to drinking and smoking during pregnancy could bring about child loss.

Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement