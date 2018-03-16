medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

People’s Lack of Understanding Need to be Factored In to Market Zika Vaccine

by Rishika Gupta on  March 16, 2018 at 12:18 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The need to get a zika vaccine will be majorly influenced by people's risk assessment associated with the disease finds a new study. The findings also indicate that local communities had certain false beliefs regarding other vaccines such as MMR vaccines, which also influenced their decision to get zika vaccine.
People’s Lack of Understanding Need to be Factored In to Market Zika Vaccine
People’s Lack of Understanding Need to be Factored In to Market Zika Vaccine

The findings of this study are published in the Journal of Public Health.

While a Zika vaccine is in development, the study by researchers at the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC) of the University of Pennsylvania examined factors that will affect the eventual acceptance or rejection of such a vaccine.

The study found that people's erroneous beliefs about an association between the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine and autism were a predictor of people's lessened intention to get a Zika vaccine. The study also found that people's perceptions of the severity of the zika Virus as well as their general belief in the power of science to solve problems increased their intention to get the vaccine.

"When a new disease arises, people who lack understanding of the new threat may extrapolate from their knowledge of other diseases," said Yotam Ophir, a Ph.D. candidate at Penn's Annenberg School for Communication who co-authored the study with APPC Director Kathleen Hall Jamieson. "We found that the misbelief about the MMR vaccine's association with autism was more influential on the decision of whether to get vaccinated for Zika than even perceptions of Zika itself, which is worrisome, especially in light of the persistence of that misinformation."

The study analyzes 2016 data from APPC's Annenberg Science Knowledge (ASK) survey gathered during the outbreak of the Zika virus, which is mosquito-borne and can be sexually transmitted. When a pregnant woman is infected, the virus can cause an increased risk of birth defects, including microcephaly. The study includes survey responses from 3,337 individuals between August 25, 2016, and September 26, 2016, which was part of a larger, 34-week survey of U.S. adults on attitudes, behavior, and understanding of the Zika virus.

Key findings of the study include these:
  • The more likely someone is to believe in the false association between the use of the MMR vaccine and autism, the less likely that person is to use a Zika vaccine;
  • People who believe in the ability of science to overcome problems were more likely to intend to use a Zika vaccine;
  • People who believe that Zika causes the birth defect microcephaly (which is accurate) and those who believe Zika is likely to cause death (which is inaccurate) were more likely to intend to vaccinate;
  • People who were engaged in behaviors to protect against Zika were less likely to intend to get the vaccination - which "may be the result of their confidence that their actions pre-empt the need to be vaccinated," the researchers said.
  • The researchers said the study has practical and theoretical implications. Once the Zika vaccine exists, health communicators will have to cope with "vaccine hesitancy" and anti-vaccine communications. The research also adds evidence to the need for health communicators "to address a spill-over effect from misbeliefs about one vaccine on intention to use another."
The bogus association between the MMR vaccine and autism has been disproven in numerous studies. However, the argument is still prominent among people who oppose vaccinations. "Scientists often look at the effect of misinformed beliefs about the MMR vaccine on people's intention to vaccinate children with the triple vaccine, but they don't as often look at the dangerous spillover effects that these misbeliefs can have," said Ophir, who will be joining APPC as a postdoctoral fellow.

He said that prior research has shown that it is very hard to completely debunk misinformation, such as the mistaken belief that the MMR vaccine causes autism, but the study results suggest that accurately communicating about the risks of Zika can help lessen the detrimental effects of the mis belief. "Even if we can't change what people think about the MMR vaccine, if we can give them an accurate picture of how vulnerable they are to a disease such as Zika, they can make a more informed decision about it," Ophir said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Zika Vaccine to Protect Fetuses and Testicular Infections

Zika Vaccine to Protect Fetuses and Testicular Infections

Zika Vaccine to protect fetuses against infection with just a single dose is a possibility. New vaccine also protects the male reproductive system.

New Zika Vaccine May Keep Fetus Safe from Zika Infection And Birth Defects

New Zika Vaccine May Keep Fetus Safe from Zika Infection And Birth Defects

Zika vaccine during pregnancy can protect the transmission of virus from the mother to her baby.

Advances in the Hunt for a Zika Vaccine

Advances in the Hunt for a Zika Vaccine

In less than one year, researchers have developed multiple vaccine platforms that provide robust protection against Zika virus challenge in animal models

Sanofi Gets $43 M Deal To Develop Zika Vaccine

Sanofi Gets $43 M Deal To Develop Zika Vaccine

Vaccine unit of French drug manufacturer Sanofi gets $43M funding to accelerate the development of Zika vaccine, as part of efforts to prevent the infection.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More News on:

Vaccination for Children Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Adult attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition in adults seen as ...

 Drowsy Driving

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving means operating a motor vehicle when a person is unable to remain alert due to lack ...

 Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial Electrotherapy Stimulation

Cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) involves cranial stimulation with pulsed, low-intensity ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...