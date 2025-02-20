Risdiplam: First In-Utero Treatment for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Researchers have developed a prenatal SMA treatment using risdiplam, an oral drug, with no signs of SMA observed in the child after two years of birth.

Risdiplam for Prenatal Therapy of Spinal Muscular Atrophy



Spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a genetic disorder caused by a lack of survival motor neuron protein, affects about 1 in every 11,000 births in the United States.

First Prenatal SMA Treatment

Early SMA Treatment in the Womb

Child Born SMA-Free After Prenatal Treatment

Risdiplam for Prenatal Therapy of Spinal Muscular Atrophy - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMc2300802)