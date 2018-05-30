medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Patient Discharged After Having a Iron Rod Pierce His Head

by Rishika Gupta on  May 30, 2018 at 10:32 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A 24year old Kolkata youth narrowly escaped the clutches of death after a 3.5-feet-long iron rod pierced his head in an accident on Tuesday. Doctors were miraculously able to remove the iron rod from his head with minimum bleeding.
Patient Discharged After Having a Iron Rod Pierce His Head
Patient Discharged After Having a Iron Rod Pierce His Head

M. Taraque was released from the Apollo Gleneagles hospital during the day, a month after the critical brain surgery, said to be unprecedented in eastern India.

"Taraque suffered a massive car accident on April 28 in which a 3.5 ft long iron rod of the roadside divider broke and went through his forehead leaving him profusely bleeding and with very little life expectancy when he was brought to the hospital," said Binod Kumar Singhania, Consultant Neuro Surgeon at the hospital.

The doctor revealed they had to get on with the surgery without much prior knowledge about the extent of the patient's brain damage as it was difficult to conduct a CT scan with such a big piece of metal stuck in his head.

They eventually removed the rod through a unique endoscopic process with proper hemostasis - a process which causes bleeding to stop.

"The case was extremely tricky as the biggest challenge was to minimize the bleeding inside the skull after removing the metal rod. As the brain remains enclosed inside the skull, too much bleeding could have damaged a large number of brain cells that may have led to the patient's death," the doctor said.

Singhania admitted that he hasn't performed such an operation in his 30-year-long career as a neurosurgeon.

"The operation was successful, and it was found that the patient did not suffer any major vessel damage in the accident. He is currently stable. However, there is a problem with the movements of his speech and the right side limbs, which would need post-operative care like physiotherapy and speech therapy," he said.

Another doctor in the hospital lauded the success of the operation as a "miracle" and stressed that such accident victims should be immediately transferred to a specialized medical care without any attempt to remove the rod.

"It is a miraculous success as most patients with such injuries can't be saved. It is important that he was immediately brought to the hospital and no attempts were made to remove the rod from his skull.

"Otherwise, the situation would have been fatal as the patient would have profusely bled from the wound," added Suresh Ramasubban, senior consultant of pulmonary critical care department in the hospital.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Related Links

Ways to Prevent Road Accidents: World Head Injury Awareness Day 2018

Ways to Prevent Road Accidents: World Head Injury Awareness Day 2018

The best ways to prevent road traffic accidents have been suggested by Dr NK Venkataramana on 'World Head Injury Awareness Day.' Adherence to simple safety practices can reduce the number of accidents.

Helmet Use Reduces Risk of Cervical Spine Injury During Motorcycle Accidents

Helmet Use Reduces Risk of Cervical Spine Injury During Motorcycle Accidents

Wearing a helmet is a reasonable way to limit the risk of injury to the cervical spine in a motorcycle crash, revealed research.

New Laser Technology Can Prevent Accidents on Icy Roads

New Laser Technology Can Prevent Accidents on Icy Roads

Number of accidents can be reduced with Raman detectors, which are fitted with lasers beneath the vehicles. This new innovative laser technique can also save lives.

Elderly Drivers Who Fall are at Greater Risk for Car Accidents

Elderly Drivers Who Fall are at Greater Risk for Car Accidents

Falls, which are a common and preventable cause of injury among older adults. Falls were related to driving risks and behaviors among seniors.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Diamond Blackfan Anemia

Diamond Blackfan Anemia

Diamond Blackfan Anemia (DBA) is a rare blood disorder first described in 1938 by two doctors at the Boston Children’s Hospital, Kenneth Blackfan and Louis Diamond.

Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver

Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver

Minerals are important for our body and are helpful to keep the vital organs functioning. Hence we should know the right amounts of the important minerals to be included in our daily diet.

Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life

Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life

Seeds are the germ of life. They are loaded with goodness and should be included in the daily diets.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life Minerals: Not Just the Gold And Silver Vitamins and Minerals Diamond Blackfan Anemia Acute Coronary Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Some drugs which are prescribed to treat disease may cause neuropathy as an adverse effect. Signs ...

 Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs administered to cure a medical condition can cause fatigue. In such cases, consult a doctor ...

 Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...