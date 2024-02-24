Ovulation Trends in Trans Masculine Health

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

One-third of amenorrheic transmasculine people on testosterone ovulate



Go to source Trusted Source

Reframing Hormonal Expectations in Trans Masculine Care



‘While testosterone hormone treatment typically halts menstruation among trans-masculine individuals seeking physical masculinization, a study on Gender Dysphoria finds that one-third of such individuals still experience ovulation. #transmasculine #testosterone #hormone #ovulation ’

One-third of amenorrheic transmasculine people on testosterone ovulate - (https://www.cell.com/cell-reports-medicine/fulltext/S2666-3791(24)00063-6)

Advertisement

Despite the common expectation that testosterone hormone treatment suppresses ovulation among trans-masculine individuals, research from Amsterdam UMC's Center of Expertise on Gender Dysphoria indicates that approximately one-third of them continue to ovulate ()."Trans masculine people are people born female but do not identify as such, for example, they feel male, gender fluid, or non-binary. Our examination of their ovarian tissue shows that 33% of them show signs of recent ovulation, despite being on testosterone and no longer menstruating," says Joyce Asseler, PhD candidate at Amsterdam UMC.Physician-researcher Joyce Asseler and gynecologist Norah van Mello examined the ovarian tissue of transgender people who had their ovaries removed as part of their gender-affirming treatment.They had all used testosterone for at least 1 year before and at the time of the procedure. Their analysis shows that 17 of the 52 study participants (33%) show signs of recent ovulation in the ovarian tissue."Testosterone has a heterogenous effect on ovarian tissue. We don't know why one person ovulates and another person doesn't. In any case, we cannot explain this difference by the type of testosterone, or how long someone has been taking testosterone," says Asseler.This also applies to these trans people. For them, it is therefore necessary to use contraceptives if they are sexually active with someone who produces sperm cells."The physical and mental consequences of an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy are enormous. It is important that trans masculine people and their healthcare providers are aware of this risk and act accordingly. Furthermore, this discovery can contribute to better care for trans masculine people who experience abdominal cramping," concludes Asseler.Source-Eurekalert