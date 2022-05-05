Free Hepatitis Vaccine for Transgender People

Advertisement

Hepatitis B Vaccine

The statement also said that chronic Hepatitis B leads to liver failure, cancer in the liver, and liver cirrhosis that can last a lifetime.The SIMS hospital authorities told IANS that they are planning to conduct awareness campaigns about Hepatitis B, especially among the school and college students.While speaking to IANS, Dr Raju Sivaswamy of SIMS hospital said, "We are planning to conduct a Hepatitis B awareness campaign among students from schools and colleges."He added that Hepatitis B can turn into a chronic illness and once contracted will create major problems including liver cirrhosis that can leave a lasting scar on the liver.While speaking to IANS, Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender and also an artist and public speaker said, "This is a novel initiative by 'Thozhi' for the marginalized transgender community. I wholeheartedly appreciate the initiative of the SIMS hospital management along with 'Thozhi' for the noble endeavour."Source: IANS