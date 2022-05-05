Free Hepatitis Vaccine for Transgender People

Thozhi, a Tamil Nadu-based social organization, has joined hands with a hospital to provide free hepatitis vaccine for the transgender community.
Hepatitis B is a life-threatening liver ailment caused by the Hepatitis B virus, which can turn chronic.
The drive, which is aimed at providing vaccination to 1000 transgender people, commenced on May 1 and will continue till May 5.
The SIMS hospital authorities told IANS that they are planning to conduct awareness campaigns about Hepatitis B, especially among the school and college students.
Hepatitis B VaccineWhile speaking to IANS, Dr Raju Sivaswamy of SIMS hospital said, "We are planning to conduct a Hepatitis B awareness campaign among students from schools and colleges."
He added that Hepatitis B can turn into a chronic illness and once contracted will create major problems including liver cirrhosis that can leave a lasting scar on the liver.
While speaking to IANS, Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender and also an artist and public speaker said, "This is a novel initiative by 'Thozhi' for the marginalized transgender community. I wholeheartedly appreciate the initiative of the SIMS hospital management along with 'Thozhi' for the noble endeavour."
