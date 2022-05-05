About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Free Hepatitis Vaccine for Transgender People

by Colleen Fleiss on May 5, 2022 at 11:55 PM
Thozhi, a Tamil Nadu-based social organization, has joined hands with a hospital to provide free hepatitis vaccine for the transgender community.

Hepatitis B is a life-threatening liver ailment caused by the Hepatitis B virus, which can turn chronic.

HBV Screening
 Tests used for screening hepatitis B are estimation of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), anti-HBc and anti-HBs antibodies.
The drive, which is aimed at providing vaccination to 1000 transgender people, commenced on May 1 and will continue till May 5.

The statement also said that chronic Hepatitis B leads to liver failure, cancer in the liver, and liver cirrhosis that can last a lifetime.

The SIMS hospital authorities told IANS that they are planning to conduct awareness campaigns about Hepatitis B, especially among the school and college students.
Hepatitis B
 Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.
Hepatitis B Vaccine

While speaking to IANS, Dr Raju Sivaswamy of SIMS hospital said, "We are planning to conduct a Hepatitis B awareness campaign among students from schools and colleges."

He added that Hepatitis B can turn into a chronic illness and once contracted will create major problems including liver cirrhosis that can leave a lasting scar on the liver.

While speaking to IANS, Kalki Subramaniam, a transgender and also an artist and public speaker said, "This is a novel initiative by 'Thozhi' for the marginalized transgender community. I wholeheartedly appreciate the initiative of the SIMS hospital management along with 'Thozhi' for the noble endeavour."

Source: IANS
Quiz on Hepatitis
 Hepatitis is a common liver disease that is responsible for mortality as well as morbidity. Test your knowledge on hepatitis by taking this quiz.
Adenovirus Linked to Hepatitis Cases
 In kids in the US state of Alabama, adenovirus may have caused an outbreak of nine severe hepatitis cases, revealed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Did the Origin of Life on Earth Come from Outer Space?
