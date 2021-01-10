About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Over 35% Infected Patients Have at Least One Long-Covid Symptom

by Hannah Joy on October 1, 2021 at 8:40 PM
Font : A-A+

Over 35% Infected Patients Have at Least One Long-Covid Symptom

Over 35 percent of infected people were found to have at least one long-Covid symptom after recovery from Covid-19 infection, reveals a new study.

According to researchers, including Paul Harrison from the University of Oxford, the most common symptoms were breathing problems, abdominal symptoms, fatigue, pain and anxiety/depression.

Advertisement


"Research of different kinds is urgently needed to understand why not everyone recovers rapidly and fully from Covid-19. We need to identify the mechanisms underlying the diverse symptoms that can affect survivors," Harrison, who headed the study, said in a statement.

For the study, the team investigated long-Covid in over 2,70,000 people recovering from Covid-19 infection, using data from the US-based TriNetX electronic health record network.
Advertisement

The study reported on how commonly nine core long-Covid symptoms were diagnosed and how this rate compared to people recovering from influenza.

The nine core long-Covid symptoms, occurring 90-180 days after Covid-19 was diagnosed, comprise -- abnormal breathing - 8 percent, abdominal symptoms - 8 percent, anxiety/depression - 15 percent, chest/throat pain - 6 percent, cognitive problems ('brain fog') - 4 percent, fatigue - 6 percent, headache - 5 percent, myalgia (muscle pain) - 1.5 percent, other pain - 7 percent, any of the above features - 37 percent.

Higher rates were seen if the whole 1-180 day period after Covid-19 infection was included.

The severity of infection, age, and sex affected the likelihood of long-Covid symptoms: long-Covid symptoms were more frequent in those who had been hospitalized, and they were slightly more common in women.

These factors also influenced which of the symptoms people were most likely to experience. For example, older people and men had more breathing difficulties and cognitive problems, whereas young people and women had more headaches, abdominal symptoms and anxiety/depression.

Many patients had more than one long-Covid symptom, and symptoms tended to co-occur more as time progressed.

The study also looked at the same symptoms in people recovering from influenza. Long-Covid symptoms did occur after influenza, but were 1.5 times more common after Covid-19.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Four Myths About Heart Failure

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
COVID Cases in Chicago Schools Top 1,400
COVID Cases in Chicago Schools Top 1,400
In Chicago Public Schools (CPS), the third largest school district in the US, 1,101 students and ......
Elderly More Prone to Depression in Post-COVID Times, Says Study
Elderly More Prone to Depression in Post-COVID Times, Says Study
Elderly persons are suffering from depression and loneliness along with rapid memory loss in the ......
CDC Says COVID Boosters' Side Effects Similar to Second Dose
CDC Says COVID Boosters' Side Effects Similar to Second Dose
The side effects from booster jab of COVID vaccine are similar to those from a second dose, ......
Covid-19 Lockdowns Have Major Impact on Diabetes Control: Study
Covid-19 Lockdowns Have Major Impact on Diabetes Control: Study
First analysis of its kind finds a substantial improvement in blood sugar control in people with ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close