About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Four Myths About Heart Failure

by Hannah Joy on October 1, 2021 at 8:31 PM
Font : A-A+

Four Myths About Heart Failure

What does heart failure mean? Does that mean the heart has stopped? If you think so, read on to find out several common myths about heart failure.

Roughly 8 to 10 million individuals in India alone suffer from heart failure. It is a serious, chronic, progressive condition, with a significantly associated burden. However, despite heart failure being a major public health challenge in our country, it remains poorly understood and neglected.

Advertisement


Vishal Rastogi, Additional Director, Cardiac Sciences, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, New Delhi said, "Heart failure is a growing concern in India. In our hospital, we see about 20 patients visit the hospital with heart failure-related complications every month. However, there are several barriers to early diagnosis and care, including certain misconceptions and lack of awareness."

"Educating people on heart failure would help facilitate increased understanding and ability to identify symptoms and risk factors; thus, enabling timely detection. This can support the effective management of heart failure in its early stages. Thereby alleviating patients' symptoms and reducing hospital visits, empowering them to live longer with an improved quality of life."
Advertisement

Myth: Heart failure is the same as a heart attack.

Fact: While heart failure and heart attacks, both fall under the category of cardiovascular diseases, they vary immensely. A heart attack refers to a sudden blockage of blood flow to your heart. On the other hand, heart failure is a chronic, progressive condition wherein the heart is unable to pump blood efficiently.

However, a heart attack can cause heart failure, alongside various other heart failure risk factors, including other heart diseases, hypertension, lung or kidney disease, diabetes, obesity or unhealthy lifestyle patterns.

Myth: Heart failure has no warning signs.

Fact: There are several symptoms associated with heart failure that one should be aware of, in addition to identifying risk factors, such as family history and comorbid conditions, that can predispose you to increased risk of heart failure.

The most typical signs include breathlessness or dyspnea, fatigue, tiredness, increased time taken to recover after an exercise, and ankle swelling. Slightly less typical symptoms include wheezing, nocturnal cough, bloating feeling, confusion, palpitations, depression, dizziness, an irregular pulse, loss of appetite and a temporary loss of consciousness (syncope).

Myth: Heart failure only affects the elderly, not the younger population.

Fact: Although heart failure is more commonly prevalent among the elderly, the younger population can also develop heart failure. Moreover, research suggests that Indians are affected by cardiovascular diseases nearly a decade earlier than their western counterparts.

Younger heart failure patients (18-55 years of age) typically have a higher occurrence of comorbidities, such as obesity, in addition to myocarditis, congenital heart disease and cardiomyopathy, which increases the risk of early heart failure. Thus, their condition would be managed differently, addressing these risk factors and alleviating symptoms to improve their quality of life.

Myth: Heart failure is the 'end of the road' and cannot be managed.

Fact: Heart failure does not mean your heart has stopped working and is definitely not the 'end of the road'. Although there is no definite cure, it can be treated, and symptoms can often be managed effectively.

By effectively managing the disease, including alleviating or stabilizing symptoms, patients can still benefit from treatment to living an improved quality of life. Disease management is typically through a holistic treatment plan, comprising medication or surgical procedures and lifestyle changes, which can include exercise and dietary modifications. Adhering to treatment and lifestyle changes is key to manage your condition effectively.

Now that these myths have been addressed, you can be better prepared to track your heart health! If you or a loved one is experiencing any heart failure symptoms -- consult a doctor immediately.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< COVID Cases in Chicago Schools Top 1,400
Over 35% Infected Patients Have at Least One Long-Covid Symp... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Congenital Heart Disease Heart Healthy Heart Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Infective Endocarditis Cough Symptom Evaluation Pericarditis 

Recommended Reading
Gene Therapy may Treat Heart Failure
Gene Therapy may Treat Heart Failure
Novel promising gene therapy to treat heart failure is moving closer to the clinic....
Treatment Reduces Heart Failure Post-myocardial Infarction
Treatment Reduces Heart Failure Post-myocardial Infarction
Stimulation of a steroid receptor coactivator, SRC-3, found to have a potential impact on outcomes ...
Woman Receives First Aeson Artificial Heart Implant
Woman Receives First Aeson Artificial Heart Implant
First-in-world heart implant procedure was done on a 57-year-old Kentucky woman who had severe ......
Link Between Health Literacy and Death Risk Identified
Link Between Health Literacy and Death Risk Identified
Heart failure patients who experience low health literacy are at an increased risk of ......
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of ...
Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”....
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough Symptom Evaluation
Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chroni...
Infective Endocarditis
Infective Endocarditis
Infective endocarditis has been arbitrarily categorized as acute or subacute based on the length of ...
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve...
Pericarditis
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe ches...
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close