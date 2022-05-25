About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
Over 107,000 Child COVID-19 Cases In US

by Colleen Fleiss on May 25, 2022 at 11:10 PM
In the United States, during the past week, more than 107,000 child COVID-19 cases were recorded, revealed the latest report.

The report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association said this was the sixth consecutive weekly increase in child Covid cases, reports Xinhua news agency.

Nearly 5.4 million child Covid-19 cases have been reported nationwide so far in 2022.

Children represent 19% of the country's overall caseload which stood at 83,390,587, the highest in the world.

There is an urgent need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects, said the AAP.

"It is important to recognize there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children's health, but importantly we need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth," it said.

Source: IANS
