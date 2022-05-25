Over 107,000 Child COVID-19 Cases In US

In the United States, during the past week, more than 107,000 child COVID-19 cases were recorded, revealed the latest report. The report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association said this was the sixth consecutive weekly increase in child Covid cases, reports Xinhua news agency.

‘Almost 13.3 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago, with over 316,000 of them detected in the past four weeks.’

COVID-19 In Children

Children represent 19% of the country's overall caseload which stood at 83,390,587, the highest in the world.



There is an urgent need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects, said the AAP.



"It is important to recognize there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children's health, but importantly we need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth," it said.



Source: IANS

Advertisement

Nearly 5.4 million child Covid-19 cases have been reported nationwide so far in 2022.