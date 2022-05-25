Corneal Cells Help the Eyes to Protect Against Infection

Advertisement

Eyes Can Protect Themselves

Their images revealed. The memory T cells remained in the cornea after the virus was eliminated to ward off any future reinfection.Advanced imaging of the eye in healthy people also revealed immune cells patrolling the cornea - the first time that cells have been imaged moving in human eyes.For humans to see, the cornea must remain transparent to ensure focused light is received by the retina through the iris.The presence of T cells in the corneas was previously not considered, given the eyes produce only a dampened immune response to avoid inflammation that would obstruct our vision.These discoveries have important implications for understanding how eyes ward off dangerous infections.The current understanding that T cells are not found in healthy corneas needs to be reconsidered, as our discovery shows tissue-resident memory T cells entering the cornea and remaining there for long periods.These findings will improve the understanding of how to protect our eyes from infections that cause permanent blindness, such as Herpes Simplex Virus.This also has implications for understanding chronic conditions such as dry eye disease and common eye allergies where unwanted T cells might also cause disease.Source: Medindia