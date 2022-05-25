Thyroid Imbalance Found in Newborns: Study

Thyroid Deficiency In Newborn Babies

Advertisement

It can also increase the severity of illness.Furthermore, the study found that some children had a congenital deficiency of the thyroid which could put them at risk of developing mental retardation, if not put on thyroid hormone replacement therapy immediately.Dr Ruchi Rai, head of PGICH's neonatology department, said: "Of the 200 babies, 100 were premature births and the remaining 100 were born on full term but were extremely ill. These babies were admitted to our NICU within seven days of birth. As a routine at PGICH, we conduct a thyroid screening test for all admitted babies on the third or fourth day of life. We found that about 10% had thyroid deficiency. These babies were at the risk of developing more severe disease, had more chances of being put on ventilator support or developing mental retardation.""A repeat test in the third week of life is necessary. All preterm and sick babies must be evaluated," the doctor said.Source: IANS