Thyroid Imbalance Found in Newborns: Study

by Colleen Fleiss on May 25, 2022 at 11:11 PM
Thyroid imbalance affects even newborn babies, revealed study by the neonatology department of Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), Noida, conducted on 200 babies who were either preterm or born at nine months but were very sick, has been accepted for publication in the 'Archives of Endocrinology and Metabolism' journal.

The babies were so sick that they had to be admitted to the neonatal ICU (NICU).

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?


Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders in the form of hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. Read Patient Information Leaflet of medications to be aware of such effects and conduct regular monitoring of thyroid function to avoid complications
According to the study, about 10% of the sample neonates had a deficiency of thyroid hormone. This imbalance and deficiency, experts said, adversely impact the outcome of the disease for which the babies were admitted to NICU.

Thyroid Deficiency In Newborn Babies

It can also increase the severity of illness.

Furthermore, the study found that some children had a congenital deficiency of the thyroid which could put them at risk of developing mental retardation, if not put on thyroid hormone replacement therapy immediately.
Quiz on Thyroid Cancer

Quiz on Thyroid Cancer


The thyroid is a small gland, but yet this gland controls functions of the entire body. Cancer of the thyroid can have serious consequences and should be diagnosed and treated early. Test your knowledge on thyroid cancer by taking this quiz.
Dr Ruchi Rai, head of PGICH's neonatology department, said: "Of the 200 babies, 100 were premature births and the remaining 100 were born on full term but were extremely ill. These babies were admitted to our NICU within seven days of birth. As a routine at PGICH, we conduct a thyroid screening test for all admitted babies on the third or fourth day of life. We found that about 10% had thyroid deficiency. These babies were at the risk of developing more severe disease, had more chances of being put on ventilator support or developing mental retardation."

"A repeat test in the third week of life is necessary. All preterm and sick babies must be evaluated," the doctor said.

Source: IANS
World Thyroid Day is on 25th of May: Here is What We Can Do!

World Thyroid Day is on 25th of May: Here is What We Can Do!


World Thyroid Day (WTD), May 25 is dedicated to thyroid patients to better understand about their thyroid disorder and how to improve outcomes for patients.
Top 7 Foods to Boost Thyroid Health

Top 7 Foods to Boost Thyroid Health


The thyroid gland controls metabolism and eating foods like eggs, seaweed and whole grains is an ideal way to keep the thyroid healthy and improve hormone production
