Opioid Use Can Initiate Deafness

While some people may regain their hearing, the loss could be permanent with others -- 21 percent of those reporting the condition had no improvement in hearing when they were discharged from the hospital."The delicate structures of the inner ear are very susceptible to injury if oxygen supply is insufficient, as well as to the direct effect of toxins like opioids," said co-author Lewis Nelson, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine."Although the study found a link with heroin, toxicity to the ear can occur with every opioid," said Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center."This study supports what has been found in animal studies, which is that any opioid can cause hearing loss," she said. "This might be because we already have built-in opioid receptors, or binding sites, in the inner ear. Activating them may trigger this injury in some patients."The researchers said health care providers should be aware of the association with opioid use when evaluating a patient with hearing loss.Source: Eurekalert