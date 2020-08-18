by Iswarya on  August 18, 2020 at 5:48 PM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Airborne Viruses can Spread Through Dust, Non-respiratory Particles
Influenza viruses could be spread through the air on dust, fibers, and other microscopic particles, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.

"The implicit assumption is always that airborne transmission occurs because of respiratory droplets emitted by coughing, sneezing, or talking. Transmission via dust opens up whole new areas of investigation and has profound implications for how we interpret laboratory experiments as well as epidemiological investigations of outbreaks" said Professor William Ristenpart of the UC Davis Department of Chemical Engineering, who helped lead the research.

Empowering Better Health

Fomites and influenza virus


Influenza virus is thought to spread by several different routes, including in droplets exhaled from the respiratory tract or on secondary objects such as door handles or used tissues. These secondary objects are called fomites. Yet little is known about which routes are the most important. The answer may be different for different strains of influenza virus or for other respiratory viruses, including coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV2.

In the new study, UC Davis engineering graduate student Sima Asadi and Ristenpart teamed up with virologists led by Dr. Nicole Bouvier at Mt. Sinai to look at whether tiny, non-respiratory particles they call "aerosolized fomites" could carry influenza virus between guinea pigs.

Using an automated particle sizer to count airborne particles, they found that uninfected guinea pigs give off spikes of up to 1,000 particles per second as they move around the cage. Particles given off by the animals' breathing were at a constant, much lower rate.

Immune guinea pigs with influenza virus painted on their fur could transmit the virus through the air to other, susceptible guinea pigs, showing that the virus did not have to come directly from the respiratory tract to be infectious.

Finally, the researchers tested whether microscopic fibers from an inanimate object could carry infectious viruses. They treated paper facial tissues with influenza virus, let them dry out, then crumpled them in front of the automated particle sizer. Crumpling the tissues released up to 900 particles per second in a size range that could be inhaled, they found. They were also able to infect cells from these particles released from the virus-contaminated paper tissues.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
READ MORE
Swine Flu
Swine flu, a type of influenza caused by a new strain of the H1N1 Type A influenza virus has originated from the pigs. Winter always brings along the chills and the flu, make sure you're safe this season.
READ MORE
New Strain of Lactic Acid Bacteria can fight against Influenza Virus
Heat-killed strain of lactic acid bacteria also known as Lactobacillus casei DK128 (DK128) can provide partial immunity against non-specific influenza A virus
READ MORE
Microneedle Biodegradable Patch With Fusion Protein : Promising Alternative to Influenza Vaccination
A biodegradable microneedle patch with a fusion influenza protein is being tested in mice to administer a booster dose of the influenza vaccine.
READ MORE
Dealing with Pollen Allergy
The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.
READ MORE
Most Common Monsoon Diseases
It is time to enjoy the cool weather with the advent of the rains. Along with fun, one should also be mindful of the diseases that are common in this season.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Dealing with Pollen AllergyMost Common Monsoon Diseases